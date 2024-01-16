Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie's evasive answers to questions about the latest developments in the domestic abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev have left tennis fans disappointed.

Amid the ongoing Australian Open, the focus shifted to Zverev's domestic abuse allegations after a new development in the case filed against him by his ex-partner and the mother of his child, Brenda Patea. Last year, Patea accused the German of causing her bodily harm, leading to a €450,000 fine being imposed on him by the Berlin prosecutor's office.

German publication Deutsche Welle recently reported that the World No. 6 is set to face a criminal trial in a Berlin court in May 2024 regarding these allegations.

Given Zverev's recent appointment to the ATP Player Advisory Council, his fellow players were asked for their comments on his domestic abuse allegation case. However, the players chose to remain discreet and refrained from expressing their opinions.

Stefanos Tsitsipas declined to comment on the situation, stating that he had no knowledge of it.

"I will not say on that. I don't know the situation. I'm completely unfamiliar with it. I have nothing to comment on it," the Greek said in his post-match press conference.

Casper Ruud also maintained a non-committal stance in his press conference, saying:

"I haven't had too much time to think about it, and don't really have an opinion right now. But yeah, I'm not exactly sure how to react to it, so won't give you a good answer. Sorry."

Cameron Norrie, too, echoed Tsitsipas and Ruud's remarks.

"Yeah, honestly, I don't know too much about that. I can't comment at all, unfortunately," Norrie said in his post-match press conference.

Tennis fans on social media were greatly let down by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Norrie's vague answers, expressing their disappointment.

"They're all giving the same answer like politicians in a party. Depressing," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Disappointed. But given everyone has been giving the same scripted answer, we'll see if more unfolds," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

One fan even alleged that it was evident that the ATP had coached the players on how to respond to questions about Zverev's domestic abuse case.

"It's clear that the ATP have given them a script," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australian Open 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud advance to 2R; Alexander Zverev to lock horns with Dominic Koepfer in 1R clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Australian Open

Last year's runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas, commenced his Australian Open campaign against Zizou Bergs in the first round. After losing the opening set, the Greek battled back to claim a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory. He will lock horns with Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud dominated his tournament opener, defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. The Norwegian will take on Max Purcell for a place in the third round of the Major.

Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, has yet to commence his campaign. He is set to face compatriot Dominik Koepfer in the first round. The World No. 6 enjoys a flawless 2-0 record against his fellow German.