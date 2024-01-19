Aryna Sabalenka being asked if the 2024 Australian Open is hers to lose after just her third-round win has annoyed tennis fans.

Sabalenka has had smooth sailing so far at the Melbourne Major. She is yet to drop a set and was hardly tested during the opening three rounds. The Belarusian advanced to the fourth round by claiming her first Grand Slam double bagel against Lesia Tsurenko (6-0, 6-0).

During her press conference, Sabalenka was asked whether the Australian Open was now hers to lose, given her easy wins and the elimination of title favorites like Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.

The Belarusian remained realistic with her expectations, acknowledging that any top player could lose in the early stages and that it is better to focus on one match at a time.

"Listen, it's tennis. As we see by some of the top players losing in the earlier matches that anything can happen, so I don't want to look that far. I'm just focusing match by match. Yeah, if I'm ready to be in another one… if not, I'm not. I'm just trying to do my best & prepare myself as best I can for each match," Sabalenka said.

The journalist's question, however, did not sit well with fans, who felt it was ignorant of them to ask such a thing with top contenders like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff still battling for the title.

One fan recalled Gauff's win over Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open final to deflate the Belarusian's title-winning chances at the Melbourne Major.

"It's almost like people forget that Coco beat her in the last Grand Slam," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, another user labeled the question "stupid" as they wrote:

"What a stupid question, obviously not a Tennis journo. Iga the No.1 seed and the last Grand Slam win Coco still in the tournament."

Aryna Sabalenka to face Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open 2024 4R

Aryna Sabalenka will continue her quest to defend her Australian Open title when she faces Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday (January 21). This will be their sixth meeting on the tour.

Anisimova leads the Belarusian 4-1 in the head-to-head. It was Sabalenka who prevailed in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Italian Open. She rallied from a set down to beat the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

During the aforementioned press conference, Sabalenka maintained that she expects a tough face-off against the American.

"She's [Anisimova] a super player and I'm really happy to see her back and I'm looking forward to a tough match," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Amanda Anisimova is also yet to drop a set so far in the tournament. She defeated Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round.