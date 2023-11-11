Tennis fans have reacted to the stark contrast in the fates of the WTA Finals players such as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, and the ATP Finals competitors like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The 2023 ATP Finals in Turin are right around the corner. All the eight qualified players - Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune - have reached the venue, with the first set of matches scheduled for Sunday, November 12.

On Friday, November 10, the players received an extravagant welcome. Several supporters thronged to the Royal Palace of Turin to get a glimpse of their favorite stars. To further build the excitement, the fans were also treated to a projection mapping display, highlighting the contestants’ achievements this season.

Tennis fans online were delighted to see the players being celebrated on such a scale. Many pointed out the contrasting treatment at the ATP Finals and the WTA Finals.

Earlier this month, the WTA came under fire for the poorly executed year-end Finals event in Cancun. The tournament was marred by issues such as extreme weather and an under-par court.

“This is already better than WTA Finals and the tournament hasn't even started. Thanks @ptpaplayers for pushing the issue. I still can get past how bad the WTA Finals were,” one fan said.

Amid the rumors of an ATP-WTA merger, another fan indicated that the men’s governing body should refrain from uniting with the women’s body.

“Exactly why ATP and WTA shouldn’t merge. The ATP put up a better show and if they subsidize the WTA then you will settle for an average level of glamour,” the fan opined

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on 2023 ATP Finals competitors: "I know they are hungry for success and want to get to No. 1 in the world"

The 2023 ATP Finals line-up ft. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for his 16th ATP Finals appearance and chasing a record-breaking seventh title at the event.

It is worth noting that the 36-year-old is the only participant above 30 years of age. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas feature in the 25 and older age group, while Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner, who are 22 and younger, represent the new-gen players.

Djokovic, the ATP Finals defending champion, recently shared his views on the generational 2023 ATP Finals line-up.

"Here are the best players of the season, they all deserved to be here," he said in an interview with Ubitennis.

"Perhaps age is an advantage in some ways, but here there is a contrast between the old and new generations… And I don’t know which of the two I belong to," the Serb joked, adding, "For me, competing with the younger ones is an extra incentive, because I know they are hungry for success and want to get to number one in the world."

Novak Djokovic further stated that he is expecting a tough test in each of his upcoming clashes.

"There will be no easy matches and I had no preference on which opponents to face in the group since every match is worth a final. The conditions here are slightly different than in other tournaments."

The Serb is drawn in the Green Group and will face Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune in the round-robin stage. He will commence his campaign against Rune on Sunday, November 12.

