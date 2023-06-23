"Always a class act" - Boris Becker praises Roger Federer for describing tennis as "always evolving"

Boris Becker recently commended Roger Federer and referred to him as a "class act" for his comments on tennis being an ever-evolving sport.

Federer was in Germany to grace the court at the 2023 Halle Open to commemorate the tournament's 30th anniversary. As a tribute to his remarkable achievement of winning 10 titles in Germany, he was honored with a bouquet of flowers and a commemorative token inside the OWL arena.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has an impressive career record of 69 wins and only 8 losses in Halle. He won the tournament from 2003 to 2006, in 2008, from 2013 to 2015, in 2017, and 2019.

During his time at the Halle Open recently, Roger Federer expressed that tennis is currently thriving and constantly evolving. He went on to praise the current crop of players for their contributions to the sport, stating that he was thoroughly enjoying their efforts.

“It’s good times in tennis and I always said that tennis is so great at always keeping on evolving. So [I am a] big fan of tennis and what all the players are doing is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

On Thursday, June 22, German tennis legend Boris Becker took to social media and applauded the 41-year-old for his comments, referring to him as always being a "class act."

"Roger always class act!" Becker captioned his Instagram story.

"If the body was in top shape, I would probably play a few exhibitions" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer has recently opened up about his physical condition since his retirement and the likelihood of his participation in future exhibition events.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony which honored him at the Halle Open, the former World No. 1 revealed that his knee's current condition prevents him from participating in any exhibition events. Nevertheless, he revealed that he is dedicated to rehabilitation and is maintaining a rigorous fitness regimen to restore his body to optimal health.

"If the body was in top shape, I would probably play a few exhibitions. I still go to the gym four or five times a week and try to get my body back into shape with my knee. That's why I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything," he said.

In September 2022, Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis at the Laver Cup. His decision was prompted by a prolonged struggle with a knee injury.

