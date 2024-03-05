Rafael Nadal's recent comments on Roger Federer's retirement have drawn strong reactions from tennis fans.

Federer called time on his illustrious career in September 2022, hanging up his racquet at the Laver Cup, surrounded by his arch-rivals Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. The event was an emotional affair, with the Swiss and the Spaniard's tearful displays stealing the spotlight.

Prior to the recent Netflix Slam, the 22-time Grand Slam champion opened up about the emotional impact of Federer's retirement, admitting that a significant chapter of his professional journey had ended alongside the Swiss legend, as they had shared the "most important" moments of their careers together.

"I got emotional because an important part of my professional life left. At the end of the day with Roger, we shared our most important moments in our tennis careers probably playing against each other," he said during the Netflix Slam press conference (via People).

Nevertheless, he clarified that Federer's retirement did not influence his own decision to contemplate ending his career, citing his various physical setbacks as the catalysts instead.

"First of all [I was] emotional because probably the most elegant player that I ever seen left the tour. Second, as I said before, a part of my life left with him, but that thought never pushed me to any retirement," he said.

"What put me in a position to be close to retirement is my body more than anything else because in my mind is healthy in terms of passion for what I'm doing," he added.

The Spaniard's comments sparked a discussion among tennis fans, with one fan expressing their appreciation for the incredible bond and rivalry shared by him and Federer.

"A part of my life left with him” wow🥹 beautiful words, these two share an incredibly special bond. Greatest rivalry of all time, incredible rivals and incredible friends. I hope Nadal can continue playing and that his body allows him to," the fan commented.

However, another fan took issue with the 37-year-old's remarks, claiming that they were indicative of his apparent attempts to disregard Djokovic's role in his career.

"He almost always tries to avoid acknowledging the role Djokovic played in his career but Djokovic is often honest about his feelings and the role Nadal played on his career. Djokovic is and was honest when behind and ahead of Nadal," the fan wrote.

"As a Nadal fan, the level of the matches he had with Djokovic were higher," another fan chimed in.

"You line up Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal's resumes, if you choose any except Djokovic, you are insane" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick recently weighed in on the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate involving Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. The American admitted that Federer was his most formidable opponent among the three, as evidenced by the Swiss legend's 21-3 winning record against Roddick.

Nevertheless, the former World No. 1 asserted that Djokovic had undeniably surpassed the Spaniard and Federer statistically and suggested that only an "insane person" would overlook the 24-time Grand Slam champion when comparing the Big 3's resumes.

"I saw prime Federer and it was the hardest matchup that I'd ever seen. He was the best player that stacked up against my game type so therefore, he's the last person I would want to play," he said on his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast.

"But you line up the three [ Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's] resumes, if you choose any of them except for this one [Novak], you are an insane human. Very simply, that’s the way it is. Everything else is about preference of what you like to watch," he added.

