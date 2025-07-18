Amanda Anisimova post Wimbledon update: American back to intense training with good spirits after well-deserved family break ahead of Citi Open

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova recently shared glimpses from her workout sessions, days after competing at the Wimbledon 2025 final. Anisimova faced Iga Swiatek in the final and suffered a 0-6, 0-6 defeat.

Despite this disappointing result in the final, Anisimova had a successful campaign on a personal note and also reached a career-high ranking of 7th after the tournament. She had also defeated the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets during the semis of the event.

Just a few days later, Anisimova shared a few pictures of her training sessions where she seemed to be in a cheerful mood ahead of the Citi Open, scheduled to start later this month.

Screenshot of Anisimova's story (Image via: @amandanisimova)

She also showed off her temporary tattoo, as she wrote:

"& no it's fake, it won't come off"

Screenshot of Anisimova's story (Image via: @amandaanisimova)

After her Wimbledon loss, Amanda Anisimova also spent some time with her family before getting back to her preparation for the remainder of the season. Notably, Anisimova also had a few other good outings at the HSBC Championships and the Berlin Grass Court Championships, where she was defeated in the final and quarterfinal, respectively.

Amanda Anisimova spoke up after competing in the first Grand Slam final of her career

Amanda Anisimova (Image via: Getty)

Amanda Anismova expressed her emotions after facing a heavy defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final. Notably, this was also their first encounter against each other in their careers.

In an interview, Anisimova said that she never dreamt of reaching the final of Wimbledon, as she said (via BBC):

"To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon I would not believe you. Especially not this soon. It's been a year's turnaround. To be in the final is just indescribable, honestly."

Speaking more about her turnaround, Anisimova shared what she was doing after her Wimbledon results last year. She added:

"Every time I'm out of a Grand Slam or a tournament, I take a few days off. like to just relax and spend as much time with whoever I'm with. That's what I was doing last year."

Amanda Anisimova's turnaround has been spectacular, considering she couldn't even qualify for the main draw last year, after a defeat to Germany's Eva Lys in the qualifiers.

