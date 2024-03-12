Novak Djokovic was incensed with the chair umpire not calling a hindrance to Luca Nardi's return on his serve at break point during his loss at Indian Wells on Monday (March 11). An old point where Djokovic made a similar shot has now resurfaced online, which certainly doesn't bode well for his credibility.

Nardi was quick to get off the blocks in his third-round encounter against the World No. 1 at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, taking the opening set 6-4. Djokovic refused to go down without a fight in the next set, breaking the Italian's serve early to lead 2-0.

The 20-year-old broke back in the next game, albeit in a controversial fashion. Djokovic served at break point down from the Ad-court, pummeling his first serve down the line. The World No. 123 got his racquet on the ball before seemingly stopping for a moment.

Novak Djokovic, whose body language also showed he was confused, didn't stop the point and played a weak drop shot, which Luca Nardi chased down to win the point. The Serb was miffed at the umpire for not making a hindrance call on the Italian's play.

Even though the altercation had no bearing on the second set, which Djokovic won 6-4, he eventually slumped to a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat to crash out of Indian Wells. He was allegedly even unhappy with the youngster during their net embrace following his loss.

However, a tennis fan on X (formerly Twitter) has brought back an old point from the vault, where Novak Djokovic himself stopped during a point at the 2016 US Open. This happened after his opponent, Stan Wawrinka, hit a defensive lob that just managed to clip the line.

Wawrinka lost his focus following his opponent's weak shot, sending his backhand long. In the 24-time Major winner's defense, it did seem as if he looked in the line judge's direction right after hitting the penultimate shot in the above rally.

Still, it remains unclear whether it was a tactic from Djokovic or if he was genuinely confused about the ball being good. The Serb ultimately lost the match despite winning the point, dropping the 2016 US Open final 7-6(1), 4-6, 5-7, 3-6 to his Swiss rival.

Novak Djokovic set to play at Miami Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2016 Miami Open trophy

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to play at the Miami Masters later this month, going by the 1000-level tournament's entry list. The Serb's last appearance at the Hard Rock Stadium came in 2019, when he exited in the fourth round to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic is arguably the Miami Masters' most successful player, having won a joint record six titles at the tournament in Florida. Interestingly, the Serb's first big title came at the 2007 edition of the tournament, where he beat Guillermo Canas in the final.

The 24-time Major winner would enjoy a scintillating run at the tournament after hitting his prime in the 2010s, winning five of the six titles at the 1000-level event from 2011-16. However, he has only played in Miami once since the venue was changed from Key Biscayne to Miami Gardens in 2018.

