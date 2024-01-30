Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, once made a bold proclamation that Rafael Nadal had "no chance" of defeating the Serb at the 2020 French Open.

Both Nadal and Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the clay court Major in 2020, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster title clash in Paris. The Spaniard was set to square off against Diego Schwartzman, while the Serb would take on Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

Ahead of their respective semifinal clashes, Goran Ivanisevic backed Nadal and Djokovic to reach the final. However, he claimed that the Spaniard, who had won 12 French Open titles at the time, would have "no chance" against the Serb, suggesting that his charge had a psychological edge over his rival.

"I’m counting on Novak – Nadal in the final, in which, in my opinion, Nadal has no chance in these conditions, on this clay and with Novak, who has got into his head," he said.

While Ivanisevic accurately predicted that the duo would reach the final, he erred in asserting that Nadal had no chance against the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Contrary to his claim, the Spaniard clinched the opening set in dominant fashion, winning 6-0. He went on to claim a straight sets victory, triumphing 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to secure his record-extending 13th French Open title.

Goran Ivanisevic's comments recently circulated on social media, drawing strong backlash from fans for his underestimation of Rafael Nadal's prowess despite the 22-time Grand Slam champion's well-established dominance at the clay court Major.

"I had never seen the full quote until now, I knew he said something along the lines of Djokovic being favourite, but I wasn't aware he actually said Nadal had "no chance". On clay, and on Chartrier???? An absolute tool. Explains why he's employed by who he's coaching," a fan commented.

"I don’t care who you are or what your credentials are. If you say Rafael Nadal in a Roland-Garros Final isn’t the favorite, you’re on some next-level stupidity," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan humorously suggested that the scoreline indicated that Nadal had taken a personal offense to Ivanisevic's remarks.

"Nadal: and I took that personally," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic on French Open 2024: "If Rafael Nadal is playing, he's always a favorite there"

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Following his Australian Open semifinals exit, Novak Djokovic was asked for his thoughts on the next Grand Slam event, the French Open. However, the Serb expressed that it was premature to pick favorites, stating that a lot would depend on how the players fared during the clay season.

"That's really far away. Let's see how, you know, how the players play in the next several months, particularly on the clay, in the clay season. It's completely different surface, conditions. Some players are probably more favorites than others on clay just because it's kind of a surface that suits certain type of tennis players," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

Nevertheless, the Serb emphasized that if Rafael Nadal was competing, he would be the clear frontrunner for the title. He also named Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as potential contenders for the trophy.

"But of course, you know, if Nadal is playing, he's always a favorite there, No. 1, no doubt. Regardless of the fact that he hasn't played much, but he is who he is in Roland Garros," he said.

"Of course [Carlos] Alcaraz, Sinner. Anybody that is on the top, you know. I think rankings-wise you can take the first five, ten players in the world, and everyone is a favorite to win. It still takes several months, so let's see how everything evolves," he added.

Novak Djokovic will be the defending champion at this year's French Open, having defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in last year's final to clinch his third Roland Garros title.

