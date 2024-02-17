Simona Halep will be suing the Canadian company that made the supplement that she believes led to her ban. This has left fans on social media stunned as they believe she will find it hard to prove these allegations

At the 2022 US Open, Halep tested positive for Roxadust, a banned supplement. This then led to her receiving a four-year ban on September 12 last year, making her eligible to return only on October 7, 2026. The Romanian has been fighting to overturn the ban since then.

In her latest step, Halep will be suing Quantum Nutrition, the company that made the supplements which she believes led to her ban. The 32-year-old said that the Keto MCT she took during the US Open contained Roxadustat, but this was not disclosed on the label. She feels the company's negligence has caused her immense humiliation and has harmed her career.

Halep is seeking more than $10 million in damages plus punitive damages (punishment for the defendant).

However, this decision did not sit well with fans X (formerly Twitter). Many believed Simona Halep was the one at fault here and expressed their disappointment with this news.

One fan was baffled as to how Halep was planning to prove these allegations.

"And how is she going to prove that for heaven's sake."

Another fan believed that it was the two-time Grand Slam champion's fault as she did not check if the products had been batch-tested against WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) regulations.

"If only there were websites where she could check which products had been batch tested against wada regulations, and some sort of education available to athletes in all sports around how to check ... Oh wait," the fam wrote.

Here are some other reactions from fans.

"I refused to accept their decision" - Simona Halep upon receiving a four-year ban last September

Simona Halep will fight to overturn her ban

Simona Halep tested positive for roxadustat at the 2022 US Open which is a prohibited substance. She also had abnormalities in her athlete biological passport, following which she received a four-year ban on September 12 last year.

After the decision was made, Halep said in a statement that the trial had been extremely difficult for her. She said that she had given everything to tennis and would never consume any prohibited substance intentionally. Halep ended her statement by stating that she refused to accept the final decision.

“Today, a tribunal under the tennis anti-doping programme announced a tentative decision in my case. The last year has been the hardest match of my life, and unfortunately my fight continues,” she said (as quoted by The Guardian).

“I have devoted my life to the beautiful game of tennis. I take the rules that govern our sport very seriously and take pride in the fact I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban.”