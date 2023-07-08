Andre Agassi becomes one of the first tennis players to join new social media platform Threads

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has recently opened his account on Threads, a new social media app by Meta that aims to be an alternative to Twitter.

Threads is a microblogging app that allows users to post short messages, photos, and videos, and interact with other users through likes, comments, and direct messages. The app is part of Meta's vision to create a more connected and immersive online experience.

Agassi is one of the first celebrities to join Threads and he has already gained thousands of followers on the app. He has also responded to some of his fans' questions and comments, showing his friendly and engaging personality.

Agassi posted his first Thread on Friday, July 7, with a smiling face with sunglasses and a thinking face emoji.

Andre Agassi on Threads

Agassi is no stranger to social media, as he often shares glimpses of his life with his fans and followers. The 53-year-old, who retired from professional tennis in 2006, has been active on various platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and now Threads. He posts about his family, hobbies, philanthropy, and passion for tennis.

In one such post, Agassi greeted 2023 with his pet dog 'Blue' by posting a beautiful picture of his first day of the year in the snow with his dog beside him and wished his followers a wonderful new year.

"A happy start to 2023. Wishing you all happiness this new year," Agassi wrote in his Instagram post.

A look back at Andre Agassi's tennis career

Andre Agassi with his wife Steffi Graf

In his impressive 20-year-long professional tennis career, Andre Agassi achieved the remarkable feat of winning all four Grand Slam singles titles. He claimed victory at the French Open and Wimbledon once each, while the US Open title was his twice.

Among the Grand Slam tournaments, Agassi enjoyed the most success at the Australian Open, where he emerged as the champion on four occasions. His triumphs came in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2003.

Beyond his Grand Slam achievements, Agassi also won at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, where he won the coveted gold medal. Furthermore, Agassi contributed to his country's success in the Davis Cup, winning the prestigious tournament three times.

Off the court, his marriage to Brooke Shields, and later Steffi Graff, added to his public persona. With an impressive record of 60 singles titles and outstanding performances in Grand Slam tournaments, Agassi retired in 2006, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

Following his retirement from professional tennis, Andre Agassi took on the role of coach for top players such as Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov between 2017 and 2020.

