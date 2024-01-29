Andre Agassi celebrates Jannik Sinner's Australian Open 2024 triumph by reminiscing on their recent meeting in Melbourne

Jannik Sinner received tennis legend Andre Agassi’s applause after his victory at the 2024 Australian Open.

Andre Agassi recently visited Melbourne to unveil the Australian Open men’s singles trophy, also known as the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, on the first day of the tournament. During his visit, the American interacted with several top players, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner. He also attended a few matches in the early rounds.

After Sinner clinched his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the event, Agassi, a four-time Australian Open champion himself, celebrated the win by sharing a recent picture of them in the Rod Laver Arena, alongside the Italian’s coach Darren Cahill.

"Australian Open 2024," he wrote on Instagram, adding the applause emoji.

Interestingly, Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, a former World No. 22, also coached Andre Agassi during his final years on tour (2002-2006). The Aussie guided the American to his eighth and final Grand Slam title at the 2003 Australian Open. He was also responsible for Agassi becoming the oldest World No. 1 in ATP history at the time, aged 33.

Cahill’s other notable roles were coaching former World No. 1s Lleyton Hewitt and Simona Halep, who also won Grand Slam titles under his guidance.

Andre Agassi recently picked Jannik Sinner as a player he sees himself in

Jannik Sinner pictured with coaches Simone Vagnozzi, Darren Cahill &tean after 2024 Australian Open win

Relying on his impeccable shot-making skills, pace, and precision, Jannik Sinner battled past several tough opponents such as Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, before outfoxing Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

The Italian, who had been making great strides on the circuit since the past year, was touted by many experts as the potential winner at the event.

During his visit to Melbourne, Andre Agassi, too, had acknowledged Jannik Sinner as one of the threats to Djokovic’s crown, alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

In an interview for the AO Show, the legend was asked which of the current crop of players he saw himself in. Agassi responded by mentioning the eventual champion.

The American praised the 22-year-old’s superior ball striking, stating that he had a “soft spot” for such players as their technique was reminiscent of his own style of play.

"I always have a soft spot for just a great ball-striker. You know, there’s just something about it that just makes me go, ‘oh.’ It was the only peace I had on a tennis court – when I hit a ball dead-perfect," Agassi said.

“I mean, literally. So, you know, I watch somebody like Sinner hit the ball and I just go, ‘that’s gotta feel good.’ The sound [takes me back]," he added.

