Andre Agassi's ex-coach drops 4-word reaction to Roger Federer's new Super Bowl ad with Elmo for On

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach recently reacted to On's internet-breaking advertisement featuring Roger Federer and Sesame Street's popular muppet Elmo. The hilarious advertisement saw the Swiss maestro being left confused about On's logo after listening to Elmo's interpretation of it.

With the Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs almost here, the popular Swiss brand On has decided to head to one of the sport's most highly documented events with a hilarious new commercial featuring a conversation between the two beloved figures.

The advertisement sees Elmo question Federer why his On shoes have the alphabets Q and C, a play on its logo design, to which the 43-year-old tries to explain how it is O and N. However, hilarity ensues when Elmo says:

“OK. But, you know, Elmo loves you, Mr. Roger Federer, even if you don't know your alphabet yet.”

This interaction leaves the Swiss Maestro, who even asked the crew's opinion on the topic, with a confused look.

When a user on X (formerly Twitter) touched upon the advertisement and tagged Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert, the American coach dropped a four-word reaction.

"Very strong 💪 from ON @rogerfederer."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion joined On, the popular athletic shoe and performance sportswear company, in 2019 and owns a certain percentage of the company's shares as well. The Swiss company has been on the rise ever since and is now a sponsor to some of the biggest names in the world of tennis including Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, Joao Fonseca, and many others.

Shelton also reacted to the advertisement on his Instagram stories.

However, the Swiss brand responded to the advertisement by emulating the witty nature of the 43-year-old.

Roger Federer's On gives a witty response to Elmo's On/Qc query through its Instagram bio

The Swiss playing an exhibition at the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Source: Getty

Roger Federer's witty side is not secret to tennis fans, who in fact, are huge fans of this side of the Swiss Maestro. However, this time it was his brand On, which emulated his usual witty style to respond to Elmo's query regarding the company's logo via its Instagram bio.

The company changed its Instagram bio to:

"It's On. (Not QC)."

The Swiss Maestro bid adieu to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he teamed up with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles match, followed by an emotional ceremony. However, he hasn't been a stranger to tennis and is often seen gracing tournaments with his presence.

