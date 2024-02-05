Andre Agassi all smiles as he poses with wife Steffi Graf ahead of Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi recently shared a picture posing with his wife Steffi Graf ahead of Pickleball Slam 2.

Agassi and Graf are widely regarded as two of the greatest tennis players of all time. They have won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles [Agassi (8) and Graf (22)], and both achieved the rare feat of completing the career Golden Slam - winning all four Majors and Olympic gold medals.

Agassi posted the picture of him and Graf on his Instagram account on Tuesday, February 4, with a single heart emoji as the caption.

"💗"

The Pickleball Slam 2 is the second edition of the tournament that features some of the biggest names in tennis. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf will face John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. Joining them will be former tennis stars turned pickleball pros, Jack Sock and James Blake.

The event will consist of three matches: a men's doubles match (Agassi/Sock vs. McEnroe/Blake), a mixed doubles match (Graf/Sock vs. Sharapova/Blake), and a final mixed doubles match (Agassi/Graf vs. McEnroe/Sharapova) for the $1 million prize.

The matches will be played at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, February 4 at 8:30 pm, and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

"Homework has already been done for this match, it is all about peaking at the right time" - Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf exude confidence ahead of Pickleball Slam 2

The Couple at Agassi Foundation Bowling

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, both well-prepared for their Pickleball Slam match, expressed their enthusiasm and confidence in their ability to emerge victorious

Agassi, speaking in anticipation of the event, assured fans that they could place their bets on him and Graf to secure the win at Pickleball Slam 2.

"We are here excited and we believe we are ready. So I say if you have to bet or if you want to bet, bet on us," Agassi said in an interview ahead of the match posted on Instagram.

Graf added that they were highly enthusiastic about facing McEnroe and Sharapova in the scheduled match.

"Couldn't agree more. We have been working hard in the last few months. We are really ready to go and excited to playing with John [McEnroe] and Maria [Sharapova]. So it should be a lot of fun," Graf said.

When questioned about the schedule for the day preceding the pickleball match, Andre Agassi emphasized that all arrangements had been finalized to excel in the mixed-doubles showdown.

"The homework has already been done for this match. So it is all about peaking at the right time. We have got a fun day planned for the rest of today. We will get a practice and be ready to go," Andre Agassi said.

"You know last year I was trying to support him and get him ready for it, playing a little bit, didn't take it very serious. The last few months have been very different for me you know just to get into the physical shape and switching my brain a little bit from tennis to pickleball," Graf shared how she prepared for this year’s occasion.

