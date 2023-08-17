"Andrea Petkovic kneeling on dirt in some random parking lot to do my show"- Former Serena Williams coach Rennae Stubbs pokes fun at German

Former tennis player and Australian coach Rennae Stubbs recently praised Andrea Petkovic for her dedication, highlighting her act of kneeling on dirt in a random parking lot while doing her show.

On Wednesday, Rennae Stubbs took to social media to share a photo of former WTA World No. 9 Petkovic. The picture captured Petkovic kneeling while doing "The Power Hour," in which she joined Stubbs in providing insightful analysis on professional sports.

Andrea petkovic supporting Stubbs

Stubbs was overjoyed to see Petkovic going the extra mile for her show, writing on her Instagram stories:

"Wait for it!!!"

"This is what true friendship is all about!!! @andreapetkovici kneeling on dirt in some random parking lot to do my show #ThePowerHour on @primevideo @sportstalkprime for me!! Girl i love you!" Rennae Stubbs wrote.

For those unaware, Rennae Stubbs enjoyed a successful career in doubles, achieving the distinction of becoming World No. 1 at one point. Notably, the Australian athlete secured six Grand Slam titles, often partnering with Lisa Raymond.

She also turned coach for Serena Williams in the twilight of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's career, guiding her during her swansong at the 2022 US Open, her final tournament on tour before retirement.

Rennae Stubbs expresses concern about the underrepresentation of female coaches in tennis

Stubbs talking to Serena Williams. US Open 2022

Rennae Stubbs, who previously coached Serena Williams, recently voiced her disappointment about the limited presence of female coaches in tennis. She also highlighted sexism in Australia as a contributing factor to this issue.

During a recent conversation with Courier Mail, Stubbs opened up about her experience of not receiving any coaching job offers since her tenure with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

The six-time Grand Slam doubles champion expressed her frustration with the current state of things in the sport, asserting that having female coaches could offer valuable advantages to tennis players.

"But after the US was done and everybody knew that Serena was retiring, there has not been one phone call made to me or an approach from an agent to me if I would work with one of their players," Stubbs said.

“So (it’s) absolutely disappointing and shocking and surprising in a lot of ways. There is a missed opportunity there from some players out there that could absolutely benefit from a female’s perspective," she said

She also opined that her home country of Australia was not ready to welcome female coaches, saying:

“I think Australia is probably as sexist as any country in the world, so doubtful."