Andrey Rublev leaves cryptic victory message after come-from-behind Madrid Open 2024 final win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

Andrey Rublev made an incredible comeback from a set down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the 2024 Madrid Open on May 5.

Rublev, the No. 7 seed, and Auger-Aliassime were playing their maiden final in Madrid. In fact, it was the first Masters-1000 final for Auger-Aliassime, who made a solid start to the title contest by breaking Rublev in the first game. Both men exchanged breaks of serves midway through the set, but that early break was enough for the Canadian to take the first set.

This was followed by a very close second set that Rublev was able to win by breaking Auger-Aliassime at 6-5. Both men played an identical set in the decider, with the Russian again breaking the Canadian at 6-5 to clinch the championship. This was Rublev's second Masters-1000 title, having won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2023.

Rublev indulged in the traditional practice of winners signing the camera after finishing the match and left a cryptic message for the fans to decipher.

"Samadhi, now I'm free," he wrote on the camera.

The message might be related to the comprehensive end of Rublev's horrid run on the 2024 ATP Tour, in which he lost four matches on the trot in straight sets before coming to Madrid.

Andrey Rublev climbs two spots on ATP Ranking after Madrid Open triumph

The title win in Madrid will help Andrey Rublev gain 910 points and jump two spots on the ATP Rankings from World No. 8 to World No. 6 with 4,740 points. The Russian has been ranked as high as World No. 5. The Madrid Open was Rublev's 16th title on the ATP Tour.

In the Spanish capital, he dispatched Facundo Bagnis, No. 27 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and No. 24 seed Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals, where he met two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The home favorite took the first set but Rublev mounted a comeback in the next two sets to oust the former World No. 1.

The Russian then registered another straight-set win against No. 14 seed Taylor Fritz in the semifinals before bettering Felix Auger-Aliassime. The title would be a massive boost of confidence for the 26-year-old who, as mentioned, had lost four matches in straight sets before Madrid.

Andrey Rublev began 2024 by winning the ATP 250 Hong Kong Open in the first week of the year. This was followed by quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open and the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. An unfortunate disqualification midway through his semifinal at the Dubai Tennis Championships in early March derailed the Russian's season until he put it back on track in Madrid.