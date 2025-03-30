Andy Murray reveals Lionel Messi's answer to his million-dollar question

Andy Murray hilariously revealed the answer he received from Lionel Messi to his million-dollar question 'Can he do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke?' The Argentine soccer legend met up with the Brit after he attended Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov's semifinal showdown at the 2025 Miami Open.

Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, watched Djokovic, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, deliver a treat to his audience, decimating the Bulgarian 6-2, 6-3 in just an hour and 10 minutes to reach the 60th Masters 1000 final of his career. After his win, he met up with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and also exchanged gifts with him.

However, it was not only the Serb who met up with Messi. His coach, Andy Murray, also got the chance to meet the soccer legend and ask him one of the most popular questions within the football fraternity. The Brit also hilariously joked about what Messi responded with.

"I asked him if he could do it on a cold rainy night in stoke. He responded “cállate la boca” (Shut your mouth) which i think means yes in Spanish."

To the unversed, 'Can they do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke' is a phrase popularized within the football fraternity as a joke. The phrase was first used in 2010 by the English commentator Andy Gray, who felt that Lionel Messi would have a hard time scoring in Stoke, specifically the Premier League, while discussing the infamous Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Aside from this, another one of Murray's famous, witty social media moments came right after his retirement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he joked about how he never liked tennis. Despite saying that he didn't like tennis, Murray didn't leave the sport for too long and is now coaching his former rival, Novak Djokovic, and is also successfully helping him regain his lost form.

"I've had tremendous respect for Andy Murray as a player, but now even more as a person" - Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic during a practice session - Source: Getty

After his fourth-round win at the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic spoke about the immense respect he held for his former rival and current coach, Andy Murray, calling their current partnership 'surreal'. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I've always had tremendous respect for Andy as a player, but now even more as a person. Such a nice guy, really grateful that he cares about me, that he cares about me doing well on the court. It's still surreal in some sense to be honest that one of my biggest rivals is my coach." (0:40 onwards)

He also quipped how he pinched himself to see if it was true that his former rival was celebrating his wins with such fervor.

"He's fist pumping and jumping around the box. I mean, sometimes I pinch myself, I ask myself, 'Is this real? Is this a dream?'"

Novak Djokovic will look to win his first title with Andy Murray as his coach against teenage sensation Jakub Mensik, who, interestingly, looks up to the Serb.

