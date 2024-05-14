Andy Murray's career is nothing compared to mine; he was close to Federer, Nadal & Djokovic for 10 years: Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka recently put one of the biggest debates in tennis to bed - whether his career is up there with Andy Murray's or not. Since both players have won the same number of Majors, an argument has been made by many that the Swiss is on the Brit's level.

That said, Wawrinka himself seems to disagree with the above notion, going by his comments to Express. The former World No. 3 believes that while Murray only won three Major titles, he did contend with the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic in their prime years.

"Let’s put it that way, he won ‘only’ three because all the other [players] were taking but he was always in the final, he was always winning a lot. For me, his career his nothing compared to mine," Stan Wawrinka told Express.

"He’s way ahead, he won many more titles, things than me and his level was close to the Big Three for 10 years. For me, he was part of this Big Four era. From 18 years old until 30 he was always fighting with the Big Three, he was always there."

Stan Wawrinka also gave his thoughts on Andy Murray's recent admission about wanting to retire later this year. The Swiss suggested that the Brit may have decided in the heat of the moment, stating that he might come to reconsider it once he returns.

“I don’t think he will stop. I think when he announced stopping it’s a lot because of the emotion after losing a match but I’m not sure he will stop this summer," he added. "I think because he’s passionate about the game and I think of course he’s in a mixed feeling; when he’s winning or losing it’s not easy with the emotion. But I think as long as he’s passionate and feels competitive, he will keep going."

Stan Wawrinka on the prospect of retirement: "I decide what I’m going to do with my tennis career"

Stan Wawrinka was a regular figure at the top-most rungs of the ATP Tour for most of the 2010s decade. Unfortunately, a foot injury in 2021 put the Swiss out of action for nearly a year, leading many in the tennis universe to wonder whether it was time for him to retire from the sport.

Wawrinka wouldn't give up, though, and is ranked 87th in the world at the age of 39. The Swiss admitted to Express that he still wants to hang around and that he is putting in the effort to prolong his career.

"I want to prove that I still want to be there. At the end of the day, I decide what I’m going to do with my tennis career," Stan Wawrinka said. "[It’s about] the way you’re feeling, the way you want to put the work and the practice into it, try to keep the feeling I had when I was young. It’s about the mentality I have."

"I play for myself, I play for the fans and I know I’m getting closer to the end but I keep mentally feeling young, I keep fresh with it by enjoying what I’m doing."

