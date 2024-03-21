Andy Murray's mother Judy endorses Brit's inspiring camera message after come-from-behind win over Matteo Berrettini in Miami Open 1R

Andy Murray's mother Judy endorsed the inspiring message from the 36-year-old after his impressive come-from-behind victory against Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray defeated Berrettini, who was playing his first tour-level tournament since the 2023 US Open, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 48 minutes to move into the second round in Florida. With this win, the former World No. 1 joined Novak Djokovic (44) and Rafael Nadal (40), as one of only three active players to achieve 30 or more match wins at the Miami Open.

Despite losing the first set 4-6 to Berrettini, Murray made a brilliant comeback in the next two sets to secure the win. His performance consisted of him committing only 20 unforced errors compared to the Italian's 44.

This match win was Andy Murray's fourth consecutive first-round victory after wins at the Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, and BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

After his win, Murray shared an inspiring message, which he wrote on the camera. The phrase highlighted the importance of not underestimating someone based on their old age.

"Life in the old dog yet," Murray wrote.

Expand Tweet

Murray's mother Judy, then took to social media to endorse the former World no. 1's message.

"Indeed 🐕 🌟 ," she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Andy Murray on his Miami Open 1R win: "It was obviously a great win for me"

Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open

During the post-match interview, following his win over Matteo Berrettini at the 2024 Miami Open, Andy Murray gave his thoughts on his prformance. Murray expressed his satisfaction with the win, highlighting how he was able to overcome a slow start and losing the first set to win the match.

The two-time Miami Open winner revealed that he seized the opportunity and capitalize on Berrettini's sluggish performance towards the end of the second set and the beginning of the third set to secure the victory.

"It was obviously a great win for me. I started off a little bit slow, but I do think I played pretty well from the middle of the first set until the end of the match. I created a lot of opportunities and he was struggling for a little bit at the end of the second and beginning of the third. I capitalised on that and got off to a quick start in the third. I served it out well in the end," Murray said.

With this win Andy Murray leveled his head-to-head record against Matteo Berrettini to 3-3. He will next face Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round at the Miami Open. The two previously met in the opening round of the Australian Open, with Etcheverry winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.