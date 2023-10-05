Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts to the Brit testing out the umpire's chair at Shanghai Masters 2023

Andy Murray's mother Judy has reacted to the Brit trying out the umpire's chair prior to his first-round match at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Murray came into Shanghai following disappointing early exits at the Zhuhai Championships and the China Open. Asian Karatsev beat the 36-year-old 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 in the Zhuhai Championships. He put up a determined performance against Alex de Minaur at the China Open but unfortunately fell short and lost 6-3, 5-7 7-6(6).

Before commencing his first-round match against World No. 41 Roman Safiullin which was held at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China, Andy Murray was seen taking a seat on the umpire's chair and testing it out. He settled into the chair, adjusting his position and familiarizing himself with its movements. The former World No. 1 also inspected the umpire's monitor and the microphone.

The video of the same was shared by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). The Brit's mother Judy Murray took to social media to re-share LTA's video and included a thinking face emoji.

Roman Safiullin beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to book his place in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. The Russian will next face Germany's Alexander Zverev.

A brief look into Andy Murray's season in 2023

Andy Murray at the 2023 China Open

Andy Murray has had a successful season in 2023, emerging victorious in 23 out of his 42 tour-level and ATP Challenger matches. The highlights of the Brit's year encompass securing three Challenger-level titles and achieving the runner-up position against Daniil Medvedev at the 250-level event in Doha.

Murray made history at the Australian Open in January, playing the second-longest match in the tournament's history. He faced the crowd favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

Despite a challenging battle, Murray emerged victorious 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 after an intense five-hour and 45-minute battle. This win propelled him to the third round, where he unfortunately lost to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray also played a crucial role in Great Britain's qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals. Although he was absent during his country's first tie against Australia, he made a contribution to their 2-1 victory over Switzerland. The former World No. 1 defeated Leandro Riedi in the first singles match of the tie.

Great Britain subsequently emerged as the winners of Group B after securing a 2-1 victory against France.