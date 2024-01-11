Andy Murray's mother Judy reminisces about tournament that Rafael Nadal & her son were part of at junior level, calls it "truly international"

Andy Murray's mother Judy recently reminisced about a tournament that Rafael Nadal and her son were part of at their junior levels back in the day.

Les Petits As is a tennis tournament for players aged between 12 and 14. It is one of the leading tournaments in the U-14 tennis circuit. The competition's 42nd edition is set to commence on January 18 (Thursday) in Tarbes, France.

Taking to social media on Thursday (January 11), Judy recalled that Andy Murray and Nadal participated in the tournament at the same time as youngsters. The Brit opined that the tournament was "truly international" with its structure promoting the inclusion of participants from countries that cannot even afford to send players overseas.

"I loved @LesPetitsAs back in the days when 30 countries were invited to send 2 boys + 2 girls each. France (host nation) filled the rest of the spaces in the 64 player draws. Truly international. This meant countries who can’t afford to send players overseas, could take part," Judy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Les Petits As has seen several of its past participants go on to win big on both the ATP and WTA tours. Novak Djokovic, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Martina Hingis, and Bianca Andresscu are some notable names, apart from Nadal and Murray, who played in the tournament.

Nadal won the title in 2000, defeating France's Julien Gely 6-4, 6-1 in the final. Meanwhile, Murray's best finish came in 2001 when he defeated Novak Djokovic en route to the final. However, he was denied a title by Alexandre Krasnoroutskiy, who beat the Brit 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the summit clash.

Rafael Nadal credits Andy Murray for inspiring young generation with his passion for the game

Andy Murray shakes hands with the Spaniard at the 2016 Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal showered praise on Andy Murray for inspiring a young generation of tennis talents with his immense passion for the game. In a recent interview before the Brisbane International, the Spaniard maintained that Murray's commitment is a "positive example" for the kids.

"It's a very positive example of passion and positive example for the kids about how somebody we had almost everything he [Murray] wanted, he achieved almost everything, he hold the passion for his game and for his work at the end. That's a very positive example," he said.

Nadal and Murray most recently played at the 2024 Brisbane International. The 22-time Grand Slam winner suffered a quarterfinal exit losing to Jordan Thompson, while Murray fell to eventual champion Grigor Dimitrov in the first round.

Andy Murray will be next in action at the 2024 Australian Open, where he faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the opener. Nadal will miss the Melbourne Major due to a micro-tear in his muscle.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here