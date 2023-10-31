Andy Murray says he is "not really enjoying" tennis after suffering frustrating loss against Alex de Minaur at Paris Masters 2023

Andy Murray has admitted to not enjoying tennis these days following his frustrating first-round loss against Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Murray rallied from a set down to lead 5-2 in the final set. However, the Brit let his advantage slip away as his opponent fought back to register a 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5 victory. The result on Monday (October 30) was a repeat of his China Open loss against the Australian in September, where he also held a 5-2 lead in the deciding set.

Having succumbed to a heartbreaking loss for the second time in a month, Murray vented his frustration by smashing his racket on the floor. After the match, the Brit spoke of a lack of positivity in his game over the past few months

"I'm not really enjoying it just now. Just in terms of how I feel on the court and how I'm playing. For the last five, six months, there's not been really much positivity there," he told the media.

Murray added that the frustration even creeps in during practice sessions.

"I have found the matches frustrating, the competition not as enjoyable as it should be. Then in practice, there's just a lot of frustration with my game. It's not a great place to be on the court," he said.

Murray is now 0-6 against Alex de Minaur in their head-to-head, with the pair meeting four times already this season. Apart from the losses in Paris and Beijing, the 36-year-old suffered straight-set defeats at the Queen's Club Championships and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"If I want to keep going, I'm going to need a lot of work" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the 2023 Paris Masters

Andy Murray acknowledged that he needs to put in "a lot of work" to keep going on the tour.

"If I want to keep going, I'm going to need a lot of work," he said. "It's not just going to be one or two weeks of training to get me to where I need to get to, it's going to have to be a lot of work and consistent work to give myself a chance."

The 36-year-old then turned his attention to the Davis Cup Finals, saying he would need a few days to decide whether to play at the event.

"Right now I'm not in the best frame of mind to make a decision," he said. "Probably take a few days and make that call slightly later in the week and then see what happens with Davis Cup."

Following his first-round exit in Paris, Andy Murray holds a 16-17 win-loss record for the season. The Brit will next be seen in action at the Moselle Open starting on Sunday, November 5.