Andy Murray recently entertained tennis fans in France by singing 'Champs Elysees' after his win in a match at the ongoing Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Murray accepted a wildcard main-draw entry into the Open du Pays d’Aix Challenger tournament after an early exit at the Madrid Open. The three-time Grand Slam champion, who is yet to score a tour-level claycourt win in 2023, is making a deep run at the event.

During an on-court interview after his quarterfinal victory, Andy Murray revealed that he loves the iconic song 'Champs Elysees' by Joe Dassin. The 35-year-old proceeded to showcase his vocal skills by singing the famous track.

He also narrated a previous Davis Cup gala night memory, where his French colleague Pierre-Hugues Herbert was made to sing the song ahead of France’s tie with Great Britain.

“When we played in the Davis Cup against France, Pierre-Hugues Herbert had to sing a song at the dinner as, like, it was his first Davis Cup tie and he sung this one,” Andy Murray said.

“And he sings. I don’t know if you know, but he plays a guitar and he sings well. And I really like that song. So, I always remembered it,” he added.

Andy Murray through to the final of the Open du Pays d’Aix Challenger event in France

Murray at the 2023 Madrid Open

Andy Murray initially had his reservations about contesting the claycourt swing after an opening-round exit in the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has, however, decided to go forward in full force since.

Following a disappointing loss in the first round of the Madrid Open, Murray entered the Open du Pays d’Aix Challenger event in France after requesting a wildcard entry.

The Brit must be thrilled with his decision as he is successfully through to the final at the ongoing event following back-to-back victories over four Frenchmen. The former World No. 1 was pitted against home favorite Gael Monfils in the opening round. He managed to score a straight-sets 6-3, 6-2 victory against the Frenchman.

In the next round, Murray dismissed Laurent Lokoli in three sets, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. He then faced Luca Van Assche in the quarterfinals, whom he saw off in straight-sets 6-2, 7-6(6). The Brit's most recent victory came against Harold Mayot in the semifinals 7-5, 6-1.

The former World No. 1 is now set up for an ultimate clash against the tournament's top seed and World No. 17 Tommy Paul on Sunday.

