Andy Roddick recently highlighted the career results of Carlos Alcaraz and those of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer when they were the youngster’s age.

Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm in the last couple of years. After becoming the youngest-ever World No. 1 in ATP history following his 2022 US Open triumph, the Spaniard added another Grand Slam trophy to his collection at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, aged just 20. He has also won four Masters 1000s and six other titles in his young career so far.

Andy Roddick, the 2003 US Open champion, highlighted how Carlos Alcaraz’s career statistics stack up against those of 20-year-old Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

While Nadal had a better title tally as a 20-year-old, Alcaraz has a better win percentage. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Novak Djokovic had just one Grand Slam title and two Masters 1000s to his name, while Roger Federer had none.

"…….," Roddick wrote on X, bringing to attention the superiority of the World No. 2's results.

Roddick has frequently endorsed Carlos Alcaraz and praised his achievements. Last year, the former World No. 1 called the Spaniard a "more complete player" than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were at his age.

Andy Roddick recently criticized Carlos Alcaraz's serve

Andy Roddick’s recognition of Carlos Alcaraz’s noteworthy achievements comes just days after he criticized the Spaniard’s serve.

While Alcaraz has won several accolades in his young career, he has witnessed a slight slump in his form in the recent months. The Spaniard has yet to win a title since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He hasn’t reached a final since the 2023 Cincinnati Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

After Alcaraz’s quarter-final exit at the 2024 Australian Open, Andy Roddick touched upon the World No. 2’s ongoing struggles and the absence of his coach, former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, in Melbourne. He also noted that Alcaraz hadn’t improved his serve, which according to the American is his Achilles heel.

"I think his serve leaves a lot to be desired. That is the one thing that I don’t think has really improved much at all in the last two years. I think the serve is the most obvious place to improve," he said in episode 1 of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast (31:30).

However, when a fan suggested that Carlos Alcaraz fire his coach in order to correct his weaknesses, Andy Roddick rushed to the duo’s defense.

"He definitely doesn’t need another coach. JCF has been amazing. Saying his serve hasn’t improved doesn’t mean he hasn’t improved. Night and day from where he was two years ago. They’ve done amazing work," Roddick wrote on X.

