Andy Roddick hilariously tries to decode Taylor Swift’s football lesson to Ice Spice during Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl game

Andy Roddick recently attempted to decipher what American pop sensation Taylor Swift was telling rapper Ice Spice about the rules of football during the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift and Spice were among the numerous famous faces who attended the ultimate NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, to clinch their second consecutive title.

Swift was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays as a tight end for the Chiefs. Ice Spice, on the other hand, was reportedly invited by Swift as a guest along with US singer-songwriter Lana Del Ray and actress Blake Lively.

The video which was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user on Monday showed Swift explaining something to Spice in the stands during the game. While the rapper nodded along, she looked baffled.

"She [Ice Spice] has no idea what’s going on I’m crying 😭😭" the user captioned the clip.

Expand Tweet

Roddick shared the video and added his interpretation of what Swift might be saying to Ice Spice, using football lingo.

"So then he runs over there and tries to catch it," Roddick wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Andy Roddick slams ex-NFL player for accusing Taylor Swift of a 'money grab' in relationship with Travis Kelce

Andy Roddick at the BNP Paribas Showdown

Andy Roddick criticized iconic NFL quarterback Brett Favre for suggesting that Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was motivated by money and fame.

Favre recently said that Swift's involvement with the NFL star was a "money grab" move and predicted that it is "not going to end well."

"She's obviously using Travis Kelce for publicity. It's a money grab that's not going to end well,” Favre said on the NFL Network.

The 2003 US Open champion highlighted the hypocrisy of Favre accusing Swift of being a money grabber while facing serious allegations himself.

Favre is among dozens of defendants in a lawsuit related to Mississippi’s welfare scandal, accused of redirecting $77 million in public funds for personal projects.

"Brett Favre talking about money grabs when he was in on a scheme to steal welfare from people in his home state to build a volleyball stadium for his daughters volleyball team," Andy Roddick said in a now deleted tweet.