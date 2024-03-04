Andy Roddick revisited his exhibition matches against Andre Agassi at the recently concluded Netflix Slam.

Roddick and Agassi, both former World No. 1 players, were in Las Vegas for the Netflix Slam, an exhibition event that saw Rafael Nadal face Carlos Alcaraz. Both Americans were on commentator duties, and in the buildup to the main event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's Michelob ULTRA Arena, Roddick likened Alcaraz facing Nadal to himself taking on Agassi.

Roddick said it was an honor and a thrill to play against Agassi. However, he also admitted that more often than not, their exhibition matches went in Agassi's favor.

"What an honor it is to play one of your idols. I got to play this guy (Agassi) many times in these one-day kind of exhibitions and I got my a** kicked most of the time, but it was still a thrill for me." Roddick said.

Eight-time Grand Slam winner Agassi also got the better of Roddick across their ATP Tour-level encounters. The Americans clashed six times, with Agassi coming out on top on five occasions; at the 2000 Miami Masters and Washington Open, 2002 Siebel Open, 2003 US Men's Clay Court Championships, and 2004 Cincinnati Masters. Roddick's sole win came at the 2003 Queen's Club Championships.

When Andy Roddick penned his heartfelt admiration for Andre Agassi

Andy Roddick (L) and Andre Agassi (R) at the 2012 US Open

Agassi was well into the twilight years of his tennis career when Roddick made his breakthrough on the ATP Tour in the early 2000s. In 2006, Agassi decided to pull the curtains down on his illustrious career after exiting the US Open in the third round. By then, the eight-time Grand Slam winner was dealing with numerous health issues.

Roddick himself retired following the 2012 US Open, and in 2015, he wrote a feature for Tennis.com where he laid bare his admiration for Agassi.

"Andre Agassi is a hero to me. He was someone who was very instrumental to my career early on. He never preached to me, but he always made it known that he was available for any questions." Roddick wrote.

The 2003 US Open champion also pointed to the significance of Agassi's ability to balance different responsibilities during his career.

"He's had a very fascinating life, and he was always able to juggle so much. He would head off the court taking phone calls for his foundation, then go to another business meeting, and then come back on the court to practice."

