Andy Roddick 'knocks the cr*p out of his head' on his door frame, gets caught on camera in hilarious promotional video for his podcast

Andy Roddick shared a hilarious promotional video of him accidentally knocking his head on a doorframe for his podcast Served with Andy Roddick.

The teaser was dropped by the podcast's official channel where the former US Open champion can be seen picking up a food delivery at his front door. On his way back in, he knocks his head on the door, which gets caught on the ring camera.

The video plays the moment to the rhythmic repeat of singer Gwen Stefani's 'Hollaback Girl'. It ended with Roddick finally settling down to enjoy his meal.

"Episode 4 drops Tuesday! And it’s going to be a knockout *no hosts were (severely) harmed in the making of this promo*" wrote the podcast's official channel on X (formerly Twitter).

Roddick re-posted the clip and added that the podcast will be hosting four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters.

"So I knocked the crap out of my head and got caught on our ring camera ….. also episode 4 out on Tuesday. @Clijsterskim gonna come on and drop some knowledge !! @Served_Podcast," wrote Roddick on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from four singles Grand Slams, Clijsters also won two women's doubles Majors and held the World No. 1 ranking in both formats of the game in 2003.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry quotes Andy Roddick on facing Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

Andy Roddick at the 2010 Swiss Indoors Basel

Thomas Martin Etcheverry echoed Andy Roddick's sentiments on facing 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic at the Rod Laver Arena.

In 2021, Roddick made a post on social media after Djokovic's Round-of-16 US Open clash against Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby was leading 6-1 after the first set when the Serb flipped the match completely, winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

"First he (Djokovic) takes your legs, then he takes your soul," Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2021 in a tweet that has now been deleted.

This year, Etcheverry faced Djokovic in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open. The Argentine's campaign at the Grand Slam event came to an end with a straight-sets loss at the hands of the World No.1.

In a recent interview with CLAY Tenis, Etcheverry quoted Roddick to describe his experience of sharing the court with Djokovic.

"Yes, the phrase is very good and accurate, that first he eats your legs, then he eats your mind or soul, and then he finishes destroying you." the Argentine said in an interview with CLAY Tenis.

The World No. 27 also compared facing Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open to facing Rafael Nadal at the French Open.