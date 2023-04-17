Andy Roddick has praised 2023 Miami Open quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks for his media prowess in addition to his tennis heroics.

Eubanks recently grabbed the limelight with his stellar campaign in Miami. The American, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, made his quarterfinals debut at the Masters 1000 level. The 26-year-old’s performance also saw him break inside the World’s top 100 for the first time in his career.

In addition to his career as a tennis player, Christopher Eubanks has also been a regular as an analyst on the Tennis Channel. Recently, the World No. 90 covered the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Joining him in the duties was American tennis legend Andy Roddick, who is a frequent guest analyst on the channel.

Following the tournament's conclusion, Roddick took to social media to share his positive experience of working with Christopher Eubanks. The former World No. 1 remarked that he was impressed with the young tennis player’s prowess as a media person and called him “a natural.”

Roddick wished Eubanks well for his tennis career. He also noted that the Miami Open quarterfinalist is likely to have an even more impressive career as a commentator.

“@chris_eubanks96 about as much of a natural as I’ve seen on media side. I hope he has a long playing career ahead of him still. He’s gonna have an even longer career as commentator/analyst if he chooses. Enjoyed working with him this week,” Andy Roddick wrote on Instagram.

Eubanks was blown away by the compliments and noted that he is looking forward to collaborating with the tennis legend again.

“Thanks so much Andy! Was an absolute pleasure working you and @BrettHaber. Looking forward to doing it again!,” he said.

What Andy Roddick and Christopher Eubanks said about Andrey Rublev’s triumph at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

During their latest stint on the Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick and Christopher Eubanks spoke about Andrey Rublev’s title-winning campaign at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The duo appreciated Rublev’s “raw and relatable” personality. They also suggested that the World No. 6’s honest assessments in interviews were a required addition to the sport after decades of restrained responses from greats such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

“Every time he speaks, it is so raw and relatable. I think we all put forward this false bravado a lot of times. For our own protection,” Andy Roddick said. “The more we can fill that vacuum with individual personalities that can create stardom, the better we are as a sport.”

Christopher Eubanks similarly applauded Andrey Rublev for being open about self-doubt and overcoming it.

“We spent so many years watching the Andy Murray, the Roger Federer, the Novak Djokovic, the Serena Williams, the Rafael Nadal,” Eubanks continued.

“They just say how they fight so hard they always believe that they can win. There’s never a doubt that the match was in question. It's so good to see Andrey Rublev deal with negative thoughts in his own way and he was able to be successful with it.”

Rublev scored a comeback victory against Holger Rune in the final, winning 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 to lift his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Poll : 0 votes