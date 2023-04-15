Andy Roddick has reflected on Taylor Fritz’s dominant form on clay as the No. 1 American reached the semifinals of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Fritz, who was a quarterfinalist in last year’s edition of the tournament, bettered his result this time around by pulling off a convincing straight-sets upset over two-time Monte-Carlo Masters defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4. He required a mere hour and 10 minutes to knock out the World No. 3 and secure a berth in his first Masters 1000 semifinal on clay.

American tennis legend Andy Roddick analyzed Taylor Fritz’s significant run at the event thus far. He admitted that he was earlier unsure whether the World No. 10 was going to have a dominant start to his clay court season.

“I’ll tell you, coming into this week, I didn’t know what we were gonna see from Taylor Fritz. We got a very small sample size last year in Monte-Carlo. So, it was kind of like the ‘what if?’" Andy Roddick said during his analysis on the Tennis Channel.

Andy Roddick further noted that Fritz is confident with his strategy, having made significant adjustments to his game. He observed that changing his return position has helped the 25-year-old get the desired outcome.

“I’m curious to see what his risk profile’s gonna be on the return. He’s decided he’s going back five or six feet further back than he was last year at this tournament, which he had success with. I feel like he’s comfortable with his strategy right now,” the former World No. 1 said. “He’s just switching things enough.”

Roddick added that Fritz is clear about what he wants to achieve in the clay court tournament.

“It feels like he is very clear in his mind of what he wants to do on the dirt itself,” he said.

Taylor Fritz sets up semifinal clash with Andrey Rublev at 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Taylor Fritz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals

With his semifinal feat at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Taylor Fritz became the first American in 20 years to reach the final four of the event. The former World No. 5 registered impressive wins over rising youngster Jiri Lehecka and former champions Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas to book his spot.

Fritz, who is in pursuit of a second Masters 1000 title, is also vying to become the first American in the Open Era to win the Monte-Carlo Masters.

For a place in the final, the 25-year-old will clash with good friend and World No. 6 Andrey Rublev. The winner of the match will face the winner between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune in the ultimate clash.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The 2021 finalist will face two time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or American No.1 Taylor Fritz for a place in the final



#AndreyRublev #MonteCarlo #Tennis Andrey Rublev books his place in the semifinal of Monte-Carlo for the second timeThe 2021 finalist will face two time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or American No.1 Taylor Fritz for a place in the final Andrey Rublev books his place in the semifinal of Monte-Carlo for the second time 🔥The 2021 finalist will face two time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or American No.1 Taylor Fritz for a place in the final 👏#AndreyRublev #MonteCarlo #Tennis https://t.co/FEDM8UMHei

Poll : 0 votes