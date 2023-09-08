Andy Roddick seemingly disagrees with climate change protestors on their interruption in Coco Gauff-Karolina Muchova US Open SF

Andy Roddick has expressed his disagreement with the climate change protestors who disrupted the semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova at the 2023 US Open.

A disruption caused by climate activists in the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium led to a 45-minute delay during the early stages of the second set between Gauff and Muchova. At the time of the interruption, the American was leading 6-4, 1-0.

A team of security guards and several NYPD police officers were dispatched to address the situation involving three protesters. These individuals were donning shirts bearing the message "End Fossil Fuels."

While two of the activists were promptly escorted out of the premises within minutes, the removal of the individual who had ingeniously glued their feet to the ground proved to be a more intricate and time-consuming task.

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick took to social media and expressed his thoughts regarding the news of disruption caused by the climate change activists.

He reshared a tweet that read:

"Because of this fossil fuel protest at the #USOpen, these massive lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be on thirty minutes longer."

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova both went towards the locker room during the delay

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

During the delay, both Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova decided to retreat to the locker room. Gauff initially remained seated on her bench, engaging in a brief warm-up routine.

However, after conversing with her coach Brad Gilbert, and the chair umpire, the 19-year-old eventually made her way to the locker room as the security personnel were dealing with the protesters.

However, Muchova took advantage of the break to consult with the physiotherapist before making her way to the locker room. After a brief pause, both players returned to the court, with the match resuming approximately 45 minutes after the previous game had ended.

The second set between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova proved to be an intense encounter. The American managed to break the Czech in the eighth game, putting her in a favorable position with a match point on her serve at 5-3. Yet, Muchova displayed remarkable resilience, saving the match point and triumphing in the following two games to even the score at 5-5.

Gauff held her nerve and successfully broke Muchova in the final game of the set, converting her sixth match point, securing a well-deserved 6-4, 7-5 victory, and propelling her into her second Grand Slam final.

Coco Gauff will next face second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final, which will take place on Saturday.