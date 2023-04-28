Andy Roddick - "Why do we never talk about Daniil Medvedev as being the best at anything ever?"

Andy Roddick has picked Daniil Medvedev's two-handed backhand as his most impressive attribute on tour.

During Roddick's recent appearance on the Tennis Channel, the American identified Medvedev as a player with an exceptional two-handed backhand defense.

Roddick also believes that Daniil Medvedev's skills are often overlooked and underrated. According to him, the Russian possesses a formidable backhand that ranks among the best in the game today.

"Why do we never talk about Daniil Medvedev as being the best at anything ever? Why did we never talk about him not missing a backhand for sets at a time and being able to return from deep on the court, being able to keep it low. It’s a repeatable motion, it never goes off, he can stay in it," Roddick said.

Andy Roddick also spoke about the 2021 US Open final, where Daniil Medvedev's impressive backhand defenses played a crucial role in securing his championship win over Novak Djokovic.

"He won the US Open a couple of years ago, winning cross-court backhand rallies with Novak Djokovic, yet he is never ever the first name off of our lips with any conversation," Roddick added.

"Not clay specialist" - Daniil Medvedev on his feelings about clay courts

Daniil Medvedev is set to kick off his 2023 Madrid Open campaign on Friday, April 28, where he will face Andrea Vavassori in the second round. During his pre-tournament press conference, Medvedev answered questions about his objectives for the clay swing, a surface on which he has not performed that well in the past.

Medvedev acknowledged that achieving victory in a major tournament or even reaching the finals of a Masters 1000 event on clay would be a commendable accomplishment for him.

"At the moment it's like try maybe to do better than I did once in Monte-Carlo. It was semis of a Masters 1000 and then finals of Barcelona, so maybe to make finals of a Masters 1000 on clay would be great," Medvedev said.

The World No. 3's primary objective is to achieve a sense of comfort and confidence on clay courts, ultimately gaining the upper hand in his matches. He joked about sticking to the fact that he was just "not clay specialist."

"But my first goal is try to feel good, because there were moments I felt good on clay, and try to get this feeling where I feel like I have the control of the game, I feel like I can put my opponent in trouble. How I would describe myself? Let's call it this way: Not clay specialist," Medvedev said.

