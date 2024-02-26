Angelique Kerber throws sweet bash for daughter Liana as she celebrates her 1st birthday

Angelique Kerber recently shared a glimpse of her family life as she marked her baby girl Liana's first birthday.

Kerber, who turned 36 last month, welcomed Liana on February 25, 2023, with her partner Franco Bianco. The three-time Grand Slam champion announced her pregnancy in August 2022, shortly before the US Open, and stated that she would take a break from tennis.

On Sunday, February 25, Kerber took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of her holding Liana in her arms, with a backdrop of balloon decorations. She captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

"💗"

Angelique Kerber on Instagram

Angelique Kerber has won only one match since her comeback in 2024

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 United Cup

Angelique Kerber made a comeback to the WTA tour in 2024 after giving birth to her first child, Liana, in February 2023. The 36-year-old has played seven matches in singles so far this season, winning only one.

Kerber’s comeback journey began at the United Cup, a mixed-teams event that took place from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Perth and Sydney. Alongside Alexander Zverev, Kerber represented Germany and won her only singles match against Team Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets in the semifinals.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also teamed up with Zverev in doubles, where she won her first group tie match against Team Italy's Angelica Moratelli and Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets but lost in the second against Team France's Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in three sets. Team Germany eventually won the tournament by defeating Team Poland.

Kerber then headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title in 2016 by defeating top seed and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in three sets. This time though, the German lost in the first round in three sets to Danielle Collins, who went on to lose in the second round to top seed Iga Swiatek in three sets.

Kerber’s most recent tournament was the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, a WTA 500 event that took place from January 29 to February 4, 2024. The current 605th-ranked Kerber received a wildcard for the tournament, which she had won in 2013 by defeating third seed Ana Ivanovic in straight sets.

However, Kerber suffered a shocking upset in the first round, losing to the World No. 52, Lucia Bronzetti, in straight sets.