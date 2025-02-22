"Another one who takes information via Nick Kyrgios"; "Simply hypocritical" - Fans slam Juan Martin del Potro for his take on Jannik Sinner doping ban

Juan Martin del Potro's recent comments on Jannik Sinner's doping case haven't sat well with the World No. 1's fans. Sinner and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) reached a settlement, banning the Italian for three months due to him testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostteebol during the Indian Wells Masters last year.

Ad

Though the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) came to the verdict that Sinner bore 'No fault or negligence'. WADA later appealed the ITIA's verdict to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport). However, the case came to a close with the aforementioned settlement between the two parties.

Many among the tennis fraternity have questioned the way the events unfolded, with some like Nick Kyrios feeling Sinner was given preferential treatment. Former tennis superstar Juan Martin del Potro recently spoke to the media at the 2025 Rio Open where he was asked to opine on the Jannik Sinner controversy to which the Argentine said:

Ad

Trending

"I don't know much in detail but I can tell you that I find the situation strange. I don't understand the reason for making it public before the US Open if the case was over. I'm not saying whether he was innocent or not, whether it was the physio, the cream. But I think that everyone here lost a bit of credibility . The ATP, the anti-doping systems, Sinner's image, the fans. I don't think anyone came out with any positive."

Ad

Jannik Sinner fans expressed their disapproval of Del Potro's comments on social media. One fan said:

"Del Potro another one who takes his information via Nick Kyrgios tweets. As I said before, If you ever read the use of a 'cream' instead of a spray, you know they never read anything else but tweets," the fan commented.

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Another fan dubbed Del Potro 'hypocritical'.

"If you do not know the case , do not read and understand , you try to make us think that even and official statement from ITIA and WADA are not clear , you are simply hypocritical Juan Martin Del Potro," the fan called out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan felt Stefanos Tsitsipas' response regarding the matter made the most sense.

"I cannot believe we’ve reached a point where the most sensible opinion I’ve heard this week comes from Tsitsipas of all people by saying he doesn’t understand or know much about it, so he won’t judge or point fingers (although watch him follow it up with something insane later)," a fan quipped.

Ad

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Yet another 'I don’t know the details but I can tell you that I find the situation strange,'" the fan wrote.

"Sums up the Situation perfectly „I dont know much about it…….“ but still everybody is spreaking up against Sinner - I am not even a Sinner Fan, just would love simple fact checking before bashing," a fan stated.

Ad

"So many people like del potro talking without the singlest information about Jans case. Sad but nothing to do if they don't want to inform. Jan will surely give all informations in private to those colleagues that should ask him, for the rest he better stay courteous and DISTANT," a fan opined.

Unlike del Potro, who was unsure about who was at fault in this controversy, Nick Kyrgios issued a strongly-worded message to express his views about Jannik Sinner's doping case's conclusion.

Ad

"I pray that kids that play this sport do it the right way" - Nick Kyrgios on Jannik Sinner's three-month suspension

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

When it was revealed on 15 February that Jannik Sinner would be serving a three-month ban, Nick Kyrgios issued a strongly worded on his Instagram story to express his disapproval of the settlement.

Ad

"To the future generation tennis players - after today you can just dope, just 'without knowing'.... Test positive, play through all the investigations, then settle on a convenient 3 months ban, not get stripped of any money or titles and carry on," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

He added:

"Sad day for me - someone who has played this sport since I was 7 years old. Battled injury after injury and have given a shit load to this sport. I pray that kids that play this sport do it the right way."

Nick Kyrgios also lambasted the verdict on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting how Jannik Sinner will be able to contest the 2025 French Open as his ban ends on 4 May while the Paris Major begins on 19 May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback