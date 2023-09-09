New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently spoke in support of Novak Djokovic after acknowledging the Serb’s unvaccinated status by posting a peculiar highlight from the US Open on social media.

Aaron Rodgers recently cheered for Novak Djokovic during his fourth-round match against Borna Gojo at Flushing Meadows.

On social media, the American shared his excitement about watching the all-time great live in action. In the post, he also took a dig at the US Open's partner, pharma giant Moderna, widely known for producing COVID vaccines.

It is worth noting that Novak Djokovic has been vocal about his opposition to COVID vaccines. In fact, the Serb was banned from entering the United States last year due to his unvaccinated status.

“Bucket list [check]. Being able to witness the greatness of @djokernole in person at #arthurashestadium,” Aaron Rodgers wrote on his Instagram story.

In the image, Rodgers also made a statement by striking off the Moderna display and adding, “[GOAT] #novaxdjokovic.”

The American footballer further backed the 23-time Grand Slam champion by explaining that he is one of the fittest athletes in the world and banning him from the country was a ‘ridiculous’ decision.

“Well, I am a big fan of Novak. And I got to see him in person. I took that photo and then realized that there was a little Moderna sign in the background,” he said to SNTV.

“Novak is one of the most fit athletes in the world. And I think anybody looking at this situation realizes how ridiculous it was to not allow him into the country -- with the level of fitness and the way he takes care of his body. Like him, I care about health, and I was having a little bit of fun with it,” he added.

Novak Djokovic aims for history at the 2023 US Open

The Serb at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic is through to the summit clash of the 2023 US Open, having defeated home hope Ben Shelton in the semifinals on Friday, September 8. He is now set for a 2021 repeat final against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

This marks the Serb's record-equaling 10th final in New York, tying Bill Tilden, who achieved the feat before the Open Era. He is in pursuit of a fourth US Open title and a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam overall.

Currently the men’s leader with 23 titles, he is tied alongside Serena Williams as the player with the most Majors in the Open Era.

A 24th trophy will make him the sole Open Era leader and place him beside Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand Slams, albeit not all in the Open Era.

The 36-year-old is also looking to become the oldest US Open champion, surpassing Ken Rosewall, who won his last title in New York in 1970, aged 35.

Djokovic won the Australian Open and the French Open this year and featured in the final of Wimbledon. He has now also become the oldest man to feature in all four Grand Slam finals in a single year, surpassing his own record from 2021.

