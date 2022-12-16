Apple TV+ announces docuseries on Boris Becker, includes interviews with Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe and more

Former World No. 1 and Novak Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker will feature in a new Apple TV+ docuseries.

The untitled series is a two-part documentary that intends to examine every facet of Boris Becker's life, from his first Grand Slam victory at the age of just 17 through his 49 career titles as well as his highly publicized, sometimes troubled personal life.

The documentary was created by Oscar-winning filmmakers John Battsek and Alex Gibney. The two had exclusive access to Becker for more than three years up until late April 2022, when he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for concealing assets and loans in order to avoid paying his debts.

The documentary includes a number of in-depth interviews with Becker, including an exclusive conversation with the six-time Grand Slam champion the week before his sentencing, as well as members of his immediate family and prominent tennis players like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Michael Stich.

Boris Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017 and in April 2022, he was sentenced by the U.K. courts to two and a half years in prison for hiding worldwide assets and loans. He served eight months in prison before being released early on December 15 and was immediately deported to Germany by U.K. authorities.

Novak Djokovic 'heartbroken' over Boris Becker's imprisonment

Novak Djokovic stated that he was ‘heartbroken’ for his former coach, Boris Becker, as the German was sentenced to prison for concealing assets and loans in order to avoid paying off his debts.

"Just heartbroken, I mean, for him. He's a friend, long-time friend, a coach for three, four years, someone I consider close in my life and has contributed a lot to my success in my career," the Serb said in an interview ahead of this year's Madrid Open.

The Serb expressed hope that Becker would be able to endure this hardship.

"I mean, I just hope he will go through this period that he has to be in jail and that when he comes out he's, you know, being able to live his life as, I don't know if we'll use the word "normal," because the life is definitely changing, I mean, for anybody going to prison, especially for that long of a time," he said.

He also expressed optimism that Becker would take care of his emotional and physical health at this difficult time.

"So I don't know how things will turn out for him. I just pray for him. I hope things will be well in terms of his health, his mental health, because that's going to be the most challenging part," he added.

