Daria Kasatkina recently shut down a troll who targeted her and Iga Swiatek after their respective losses at the ongoing Australian Open.

Kasatkina lost to the unseeded Sloane Stephens 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 in the second round of on Thursday (January 18). World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, led the fast-rising Linda Noskova by a set before succumbing to a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 defeat in the third round on Saturday (January 20).

A troll on social media took delight in Kasatkina and Swiatek's early exits from the Melbourne Slam. They poked fun at both players in a post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption: "Have a nice flight home", followed by a couple of laughing emojis.

Far from impressed by the troll's humor, Daria Kasatkina reposted the post on her X account. The 26-year-old rhetorically questioned the fan's existence before hilariously suggesting that she hadn't signed up to "share the same planet" with them.

"Are those people real? I refuse to share the same planet with them," she wrote, followed by an eye roll emoji.

Daria Kasatkina also had a run-in with an Alexander Zverev fan this week

Daria Kasatkina has had her hands full quarreling with fans online throughout this week. The Russian hilariously schooled a fan on Wednesday (January 17) for claiming that they preferred watching Alexander Zverev over women's tennis.

Kasatkina had initially taken to her X (formerly Twitter) account to express dismay at Elena Rybakina's first-round match not receiving enough coverage from the media during Tuesday's night session, despite being scheduled at the Rod Laver Arena.

Instead, Zverev's opener at the Margaret Court Arena got the prime-time slot on broadcast. The Russian was mildly disappointed with the disrespect towards her peers, going by her post on social media.

Kasatkina, however, lost it when one Zverev fan butted in to assert that they couldn't care less about women's tennis. She asked the fan to re-examine her choice of player to support, considering the German will face a trial for domestic abuse in May.

"If you’re a female, then I would advise you to make a research about the guy you wanna watch and think again," Kasatkina wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Alexander Zverev has been accused of 'physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument' in May 2020. The 26-year-old was also accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova in 2021.