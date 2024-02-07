Andy Roddick has cited Daria Kasatkina's example to raise questions about the safeguards for openly gay players should the WTA Finals' rumored move to Saudi Arabia materialize.

Reports of the WTA Finals moving to Saudi Arabia have been making the rounds for quite some time now. These speculations intensified after the announcement that Jeddah would host the ATP Next Gen Finals from 2023 to 2027. This prospect has sparked controversy, with several players, both past and present, sharing their thoughts on its implications.

Andy Roddick and tennis journalist Jon Wertheim delved into this topic on the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast. While Wertheim expressed his openness to the possibility of it being a good move, he acknowledged that it could quickly turn "ugly," since gay players would have to compete in a country where homosexuality is criminalized.

"It's an open secret that if the women aren't going to move their Tour Finals there [Saudi Arabia], it's going to be one of the biggest upsets of the year, because the egg is dry, we were told. This is something tennis is going to have to reckon with," Wertheim said (at 19:35).

"I'm open to the suggestion that maybe it's great that tennis is going to this country and it's going to help accelerate this cultural change. I also think this could get really ugly in a hurry. There are gay players, how do they feel going to a country where homosexuality is criminalized," he added.

Roddick concurred with Wertheim's assessment, questioning whether an openly gay player like Daria Kasatkina would be expected to supress her sexuality in order to participate in the WTA Finals.

"As you're saying, the devil's in the details and homosexuality is illegal but we have openly gay players. You know, Kasatkina came out last year. If she goes there and plays, are we just telling her to take a week off of her sexuality?" Andy Roddick said ( at 21:20).

"How do we protect our own players? You know, their life choices are viewed as criminal when they enter this place. How do we protect those mechanisms? And can whatever is said now be trusted when it's actually in practice?" he added.

"You've got to stop that sh*t" - Andy Roddick on WTA's women empowerment branding amid expected Saudi move

Jon Wertheim went on to propose that the WTA should lay down certain conditions before agreeing to the move, particularly with regards to the LGBTQ community. However, Andy Roddick outlined his fears about Saudi Arabia's financial incentives outweighing any such conditions set by the WTA.

"I fear that what's going to happen is, what are those conditions worth in this conversation? Like you said, money is oftentimes undefeated," Andy Roddick said (at 23:00).

Furthermore, the former World No. 1 contended that if the WTA Finals were to be held in Saudi Arabia, the organization would have to abandon its branding centered around women empowerment and equality, as such a move would contradict those principles.

"What I don't want to see is, let's say that WTA Finals goes there and we're basically willing to make concessions. For the last couple of years, the branding is 'women, equality, power, the dynamic nature of women and we make as much as the men,' all of these great things," he said.

"You've got to stop that sh*t. If you choose to make this trade-off, I don't want to see the warm and fuzzies as one of the pillars of your marketing anymore. You can't do that anymore," he added.