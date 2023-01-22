Create

"Arrives, Kicks A*s and Leave; I just love Elena Rybakina" - Tennis fans react as Wimbledon winner vanquishes Iga Swiatek at Australian Open 2023

By Pranjali P.
Modified Jan 22, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Iga Swiatek crashes out of the 2023 Australian Open with loss to Elena Rybakina
Iga Swiatek’s 2023 Australian Open loss to 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has got the tennis world talking.

In a battle of reigning Grand Slam champions, Rybakina pulled off a clinical performance to outclass the three-time Grand Slam champion and 2022 Australian Open semifinalist in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

While this was the rivals’ only second official meeting on tour, they also faced each other a month prior, in December 2022, at the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League, where Rybakina diminished the 21-year-old World No. 1 with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the duo’s early meeting at the Grand Slam Down Under came as a result of a lopsided seeding owing to WTA’s decision to strip the 2022 Wimbledon Championship of its ranking points, where the Kazakh winner would have otherwise earned 2000 points. Thus, while Swiatek was the No. 1 seed in the tournament, World No. 25 Rybakina was seeded outside the top-20.

Many fans were disappointed by Swiatek’s early defeat, while others were thrilled about Rybakina’s ruthless display, which included an array of winners and big serves, making it impossible for the Pole to find answers.

"Devastating loss for Swiatek. Rybakina showing her quality and has to be favourite to win the comp," one fan noted.
@josemorgado Devastating loss for Swiatek. Rybakina showing her quality and has to be favourite to win the comp.

Some fans remarked that the Kazakh champion was on a mission after being disrespected and put on the side courts in her initial round at the tournament.

"She’s mad AF after she was being put on the parking lot," the fan said.
She’s mad AF after she was being put on the parking lot. twitter.com/australianopen…

Here are a few more fan reactions to Elena Rybakina's defeat of Iga Swiatek:

Holy hell, Rybakina. Just took that match completely off of Iga’s racket, which is not something you see often!!!
Oh she literally gave up, didn't even bother to run to that ball. Unforgivable, sorry.
@BenRothenberg Swiatek usually gets easy draws against unknown players. The moment she gets some semi-decent player she loses.
@BenRothenberg Finally some competition 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Wow. More like Upsetralian Open twitter.com/benrothenberg/…
@josemorgado Organisers will somehow find a way to put Rybakina on Court 15 for her quarter final no doubt. Most disrespected player in tennis
@josemorgado No shock. Iga can’t win every match and as we just saw Rybakina has the game to smoke people if she’s on. She’s been on this tournament.
@josemorgado Draw is always helping her so I’m glad Elena put a stop to it. So happy for her!!
@AustralianOpen Hopefully the WTA Tour starts respecting her more 👑
@josemorgado Elena got the game to win more slams. She just blasted Iga off the court. Iga serve needs to get stronger. Elena in total control.
@josemorgado Iga now has time to go to a bagel shop to make real bagels.
@josemorgado Straight sets. Unheard of with Swiatek
@josemorgado i feel like igas loss to jess really got to her
@josemorgado Big time choke from Swiatek. I don’t know what’s going on her head. Pressure as a young player on top maybe but this match was winnable imo.
@josemorgado She made it look so easy. And at the end she walked off the court as if it was a routine practice. Incredible. @WTA @AustralianOpen twitter.com/josemorgado/st…
Wow. Elena Rybakina reminding everyone how she won Wimbledon and why she deserves better court assignments by taking out world No 1 and heavy, heavy favourite Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-4.
@thetennistalk1 @iga_swiatek Arrives, Kicks Ass and Leave. I just love Rybakina
@usopen @AustralianOpen What upset? Elena would be #6 if she had points for Wimbledon included.
@AustralianOpen Elena crushed Iga just overpowered her. She exposed Iga lack of plan B. Elena huge serve and massive ground strokes too much.
@AustralianOpen The Wimbledon championship was not a fluke. This woman is gifted.
@AustralianOpen What just happened
Wow this is why I like WTA. Just full of surprises. twitter.com/australianopen…
Unbelievable! I knew it would be a tough match but I never thought Swiatek could lose twitter.com/australianopen…
The Wimbledon Champ taking out the Roland Garros and US Open Champ in straight sets! twitter.com/AustralianOpen…
NGL, I kinda expected this result coz Elena is playing so well. Disappointed for Iga but if there’s one player I’m ok with Iga losing to, it’s Elena. Now hoping she goes all the way. 😇 twitter.com/australianopen…
There were only 2 active grand slam champions from last year 2022 and the better one won. Wimbledon champion. 💪🏼 #AusOpen #AustralianOpen #AustralianOpen2023 twitter.com/australianopen…
Respect. People underestimated her but isn't she the Wimbledon champion? twitter.com/AustralianOpen…
Rybakina went and closed the Iga bakery in straight sets. twitter.com/australianopen…
If you watched that match & didn’t know the rankings & someone told you that the World #1 was playing, you’d say the #1 was Rybakina! What a performance!🔥👏 twitter.com/australianopen… https://t.co/k5de7wDoZJ

"If you want to win a tournament, you have to kind of be better than everybody" – Iga Swiatek on her Australian Open defeat to Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina is through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open following the defeat of Iga Swiatek.
Elena Rybakina is through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open following the defeat of Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek, who created records during her ground-breaking 2022 season, hasn’t had an ideal start to her new season. After being thrown out of contention by Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Australian Open, the Pole opened up about her lack of a positive mindset.

“I felt the pressure, and I felt that I don't want to lose instead of I want to win. So that's, I think, a base of what I should focus on in next couple of weeks,” Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

The 21-year-old also agreed that Rybakina should have had a better ranking and stated that she rose to the occasion and was the better player.

“I feel like, yeah, her ranking should be better, but we all know what happened in Wimbledon,” she said.

The 2022 French Open and US Open champion, however, remarked that clashing against the reigning Grand Slam champion in the early stages couldn’t be counted as an excuse if one wishes to win the Slam title.

“If you want to win a tournament, you have to kind of be better than everybody. So I don't care if it was a fourth round or whatever stage I was,” she said.

Elena Rybakina will now face 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

