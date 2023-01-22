"Arrives, Kicks A*s and Leave; I just love Elena Rybakina" - Tennis fans react as Wimbledon winner vanquishes Iga Swiatek at Australian Open 2023

Iga Swiatek’s 2023 Australian Open loss to 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has got the tennis world talking.

In a battle of reigning Grand Slam champions, Rybakina pulled off a clinical performance to outclass the three-time Grand Slam champion and 2022 Australian Open semifinalist in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

While this was the rivals’ only second official meeting on tour, they also faced each other a month prior, in December 2022, at the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League, where Rybakina diminished the 21-year-old World No. 1 with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the duo’s early meeting at the Grand Slam Down Under came as a result of a lopsided seeding owing to WTA’s decision to strip the 2022 Wimbledon Championship of its ranking points, where the Kazakh winner would have otherwise earned 2000 points. Thus, while Swiatek was the No. 1 seed in the tournament, World No. 25 Rybakina was seeded outside the top-20.

Many fans were disappointed by Swiatek’s early defeat, while others were thrilled about Rybakina’s ruthless display, which included an array of winners and big serves, making it impossible for the Pole to find answers.

"Devastating loss for Swiatek. Rybakina showing her quality and has to be favourite to win the comp," one fan noted.

Some fans remarked that the Kazakh champion was on a mission after being disrespected and put on the side courts in her initial round at the tournament.

"She’s mad AF after she was being put on the parking lot," the fan said.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Elena Rybakina's defeat of Iga Swiatek:

"If you want to win a tournament, you have to kind of be better than everybody" – Iga Swiatek on her Australian Open defeat to Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina is through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open following the defeat of Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek, who created records during her ground-breaking 2022 season, hasn’t had an ideal start to her new season. After being thrown out of contention by Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Australian Open, the Pole opened up about her lack of a positive mindset.

“I felt the pressure, and I felt that I don't want to lose instead of I want to win. So that's, I think, a base of what I should focus on in next couple of weeks,” Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

The 21-year-old also agreed that Rybakina should have had a better ranking and stated that she rose to the occasion and was the better player.

“I feel like, yeah, her ranking should be better, but we all know what happened in Wimbledon,” she said.

The 2022 French Open and US Open champion, however, remarked that clashing against the reigning Grand Slam champion in the early stages couldn’t be counted as an excuse if one wishes to win the Slam title.

“If you want to win a tournament, you have to kind of be better than everybody. So I don't care if it was a fourth round or whatever stage I was,” she said.

Elena Rybakina will now face 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

