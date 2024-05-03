Aryna Sabalenka blocks Coco Gauff's rise to No. 2 in WTA Rankings after entering Madrid Open final

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has halted Coco Gauff's rise to the No. 2 spot in the WTA Rankings by entering the 2024 Madrid Open finals.

Sabalenka is currently making her sixth appearance at the Madrid Open and is one win away from successfully defending her title. She secured a brilliant comeback victory against Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, winning 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

The Belarusian will gain at least 500 points in the WTA Rankings after entering the finals. She was on the brink of losing her World No. 2 spot to Coco Gauff, but is now in the safe zone for at least three weeks on the main tour.

While Iga Swiatek has a commanding lead at the top of the WTA Rankings, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina are all fighting for the No. 2 spot. Sabalenka is currently 185 points clear of third-ranked Gauff, but the dynamics could change again depeding on the result in the Madrid Open final.

Rybakina, meanwhile, is 640 points behind Gauff and 825 adrift of Sabalenka. A significant win on the women's tour or a slip up from her closest rivals could strengthen her chase for the top three spots in the WTA Rankings.

After her recent win in the Madrid Open semifinals, Sabalenka spoke about the fierce competitions at the top of the WTA Rankings. She credited Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina for motivating her on tour and liked the fact that they're called the "Big 3" in women's tennis.

“I like that they call us the Big 3, I feel that in some way we are motivating each other. Sometimes we give ourselves a very bad time, but at the same time that helps us improve and continue working harder and harder, looking for new things," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"Now I've just been away for a few tournaments, so we'll see how everything evolves, this has only been one specific tournament. I hope the season continues along this path and we become the Big 3 again."

Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Iga Swiatek in the 2024 Madrid Open final

Sabalenka Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Iga Swiatek in the 2024 Madrid Open finals. Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Sabalenka 6-3 and defeated her most recently in the 2023 WTA Finals.

While the Belarusian beat Elena Rybakina in the last four, Swiatek outsmarted Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 in her semifinal clash. The Pole has notably dropped only one set in the Madrid Open so far.

Both players also faced each other in the Madrid Open finals last year, where Sabalenka managed to outclass the World No. 1 in a three-set bout. However, Swiatek has won three out of their last four meetings on clay and will have a slight advantage this time around.