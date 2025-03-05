Aryna Sabalenka gushes over boyfriend Georgios as he fondly shares highlights from romantic Los Angeles getaway ahead of Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka recently reacted to her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis sharing romantic highlights from their time in Los Angeles ahead of the 2025 Indian Wells Open. The Belarusian has been enjoying her time in California so far mixing tennis and fun.

Sabalenka and Frangulis, a Brazilian business owner and the founder of the company Oakberry Acai, have been dating since last year and the latter is often seen cheering the former on during her matches. It seems that the Brazilian has jetted off to Indian Wells with the Belarusian in order to cheer the World No. 1 on as she looks to conquer the WTA 1000 event.

Frangulis took to Instagram to share some of the highlights from his time in California so far, which included many adorable pictures of him and Sabalenka. A couple of pictures also had him enjoying his time at the MGM Rewards Slam, in which Sabalenka played Naomi Osaka.

Aryna Sabalenka gushed over her boyfriend's post, calling Frangulis:

"Meu amor ❤"

Via Frangulis' INSTAGRAM.

The Belarusian recently did a photo shoot for Ocean Drive Magazine, also known by many as the 'Bible of South Florida', and is slated to appear on its cover for the March 2025 issue. She shared some of the photos from her shoot on her Instagram.

Frangulis was 'wowed' by his girlfriend turning up the glam in her photo shoot and dropped a two-word reaction to it. He also reacted to the World No. 1's stunning look at the 2025 Oscars.

However, Sabalenka will now shift her undivided attention to tennis as she looks to strengthen her lead at the top of the WTA rankings against Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Indian Wells Open.

"It would mean a lot" - Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her desire to capture the Indian Wells Open title

Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

While speaking to the media ahead of the 2025 Indian Wells, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her hard-fought (11)6-7, 4-6 defeat to Elena Rybakina in the final of 2023:

"It would mean a lot, because final I lost against Elena was also a tough match. I felt like I kind of like lost that match on my own. I just made a lot of unforced errors, and I kind of let that game go her way."

"And win this trophy would mean a lot, because I had a lot of crazy experience here at Indian Wells, and I always wanted to win this tournament. It would be incredible to have this beautiful trophy in the house."

The coveted WTA 1000 title is often dubbed by many as the 'Fifth Grand Slam'. Sabalenka will receive a bye into the second round as a result of her seeding. She will await the winner of Anna Blinkova vs McCartney Kessler.

