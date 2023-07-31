Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa celebrate their bond in honor of Friendship Day

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa recently acknowledged their off-court connection in honor of Friendship Day.

The two players have clashed four times on the tour, with their head-to-head tied at 2-2. Their first two meetings were won by the Spaniard — in the 2021 Cincinnati Open and the WTA Finals. Meanwhile, it was the Belarusian who triumphed in their recent two meetings — at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2022 and 2023.

It is worth noting that despite their intense on-court rivalry, Badosa and Sabalenka have established a close bond off the court.

The two athletes often spend time together during tournaments and are frequently seen complimenting each other on social media. Aryna Sabalenka has even referred to Badosa as ‘her soulmate on tour' in the past.

The duo have built a strong camaraderie that was there for everyone to see during the 2022 World Tennis League, where they both represented Team Falcons alongside Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic. The pair also engaged in banter as they shared the court during the 2023 Tie Break Tens event in Indian Wells.

The Spaniard and the Belarusian’s friendship was recently celebrated by their racket sponsor Wilson, on the occasion of Friendship Day. Both Badosa and Sabalenka acknowledged the heart-warming post on their Instagram stories.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa on Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa gear up for the 2023 US Open series

2021 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa are gearing up for the North American hardcourt swing ahead of the 2023 US Open.

Sabalenka fell one win short of clinching the World No. 1 spot at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 2 currently holds a deficit of 645 points against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and will continue to battle for the top position at the upcoming WTA 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati.

The Belarusian vowed to challenge the Pole for the year-end World No. 1 ranking, following her Wimbledon semifinal exit.

“I'll just keep working, keep pushing myself. Hopefully next time mentally I'll be tougher in the semifinals. For me it's more about finish the year. I'll keep pushing myself and do everything I can to finish this year as world No. 1,” the two-time US Open semifinalist said.

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has dropped to No. 33 in the WTA rankings, following an injury-plagued season.

The Spaniard was forced to miss the Australian Open due to a right thigh injury. Citing a spinal stress fracture, she skipped the French Open as well. Badosa’s Wimbledon campaign came to an abrupt halt after her spinal injury resurfaced during her second-round match.

The 2021 Indian Wells champion is now hoping to kick off her North American campaign at the Canadian Open, albeit with caution.

“I’m getting better. It’s a slow process because it’s a very delicate site. Montreal is my next destination if all goes well. Let’s go,” she recently said on social media.