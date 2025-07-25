Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis mourns tragic passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, mourned wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's tragic passing at 71. The businessman and CEO of Oakberry Acai, Frangulis, has been a fixture in the tennis realm after his relationship with World No. 1 was made official.

Aryna Sabalenka and Frangulis were first pictured together in April last year, and since then, the Brazilian business mogul has been a constant in her player's box. The couple often shows love and admiration for each other on social media, and vacations in between tournaments, the only way for the Belarusian player to reset amid her demanding schedule.

In recent news, Frangulis shifted her attention from his love life to mourn the tragic passing of one of the most legendary wrestlers known for his unique style, Hulk Hogan. The former shared a picture of Hogan embracing the US colors and let his feelings be known without a caption.

Sabalenka and her boyfriend recently enjoyed a much-deserved Mediterranean vacation after the former's Wimbledon heartbreak. As seen in the tennis player's Instagram photo carousel, the couple and their friends spent quality time swimming, soaking in the sun on a yacht, and even sharing a kiss on the beach.

"You know where to find me," her caption read.

Georgios Frangulis mourns Hulk Hogan's death; Instagram - @georgiosfrangulis

The three-time Grand Slam champion's run for the fourth major title was cut short at the Wimbledon semifinals when she lost to American Amanda Anisimova. She also failed to wave the victory flag at Roland Garros, giving away the win to No. 2 Coco Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her love for Georgios Frangulis for being her No. 1 support system on the tour

Sabalenka and Frangulis at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka recorded an impressive season, winning the Miami Open, Madrid Open, and Brisbane International, and making two major final appearances. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the Belarusian revealed her source of motivation, her boyfriend, who helps her achieve great success on the court.

"We met when I was signing the contract with Oakberry. He’s the founder and owner of the brand. I went to see the team, and he was there. We talked a little bit, but then later on, we just went out for dinner, and that’s how everything started. We’ve been together for a year," she said.

The No. 1 added:

"It’s very important for me to have my partner next to me. It’s really cool that his work is also global. I realize not everyone is as lucky as me to have a partner who can travel with me and my crazy schedule while still working. It’s just cool to see him in the box when I play. He motivates me to keep going. It means a lot."

Aryna Sabalenka won six doubles titles in her career, including two at the Grand Slams, the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

