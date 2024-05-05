Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid Open final epic has sparked discussion among tennis fans.

The top two seeds faced each other in the summit clash recreating the previous year's final which went the Belarusian's way. Both players came in guns blazing giving no chance to the other to get the upper hand in the match. But after a lot of grueling tennis, Swiatek finally broke Sabalenka in the 11th game and clinched the first set.

However, the World No. 2 turned things around with a topsy-turvy second set full of breaks and leveled the score. In the deciding set, the Pole saved two match points and took the set into a tiebreaker. She saved another match point in the tiebreaker and won the match 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) to win her first Madrid Open title.

Expand Tweet

Fans, who were in awe of the scintillating final played between the two players, took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the match with one of the fans asking Sabalenka how she found women's tennis boring and were going to be left in splits if the men's final had a boring scoreline.

"Sabalenka, are you sure women's tennis is boring? I'm gonna die laughing, if tomorrow ATP final is 6:2 6:2."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said how this final alone cleared the whole men's tournament.

"This match alone clears the whole ATP tournament btw"

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions from the fans with some calling this the type of match that made people fans of the sports

"Love how Madrid undervalues the women only for them to produce the better product 2 years running…" a fan said

"Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid final is the sort of tennis match that makes fans of the sport." a fan opined

"After watching this amazing final, the men’s final will feature FAA" a fan joked

Some other fans felt that the entire match was a highlights reel.

"Unbelievable tennis from both ladies. Great match, great win for Iga but thank you so much Aryna. The best match of the season so far" another fan opined

"@atptour this is what a real match looks like" a fan mentioned

"Best of luck to @WTA edtiting team in creating the “highlights” reel…." another fan joked

"Aryna.. to many more finals.. it’s always a challenge playing you" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka

During the trophy presentation ceremony, Iga Swiatek said that she hoped to play more finals with Aryna Sabalenka, a player who motivated and forced her to be a better player. She also said that she didn't need to make a special speech tonight as what the people saw today was already special.

“Aryna.. to many more finals.. it’s always a challenge playing you. Thanks for motivating me and forcing me to be a better player. I want to thank my team. I’ve had pretty nice speeches before so I don’t know what else to say to make it feel special. But I think what you saw on court was pretty special anyway."

The Pole thanked her team for always being there for her and admitted that she wouldn't be here without them. She hoped to make further progress, which in her opinion, is the most important thing.

" Thank you for sticking with me through the ups and downs. For understanding and motivating me.. because without you I wouldn’t be here… I hope we’re gonna continue progressing. That’s the most important thing at the end."

Iga Swiatek now heads 6-3 in the head-to-head against Aryna Sabalenka after beating her in Madrid.