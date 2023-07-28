Tennis fans on social media have laid into Australia's Nick Kyrgios for boasting his ATP records. Kyrgios recently posted on social media about occupying the top spot in the list of 'Serve Leaders' and 'Under Pressure Leaders'.

Kyrgios currently occupies the 35th spot on the ATP rankings. The 28-year-old has failed to win a Grand Slam tournament to date since turning professional in 2013. He achieved a career-high ranking of 13 in October 2014.

The Australian shared a picture of the stats on his Twitter handle and wrote:

"Lemme remind you before you open your mouth."

As per the leaderboard, the World no. 35 sits in first place on the 'Serve Leaders' and 'Under Pressure Leaders' list. With 305.7 points on the 'Serve Ratings' and 249.9 points on the 'Under Pressure Ratings', he is placed ahead of the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the respective lists.

However, the fans have not taken Kyrgios' claims on a positive note. One of the fans named Finnders (@fintan30200609) responded to the Australian's tweet saying,

"@Nick Kyrgios These stats are almost as meaningless as your contributions to this sport. Or lack there of..."

Another angered user named Zacahry Theiss (@zachary_theiss) rebuked Kyrgios by mentioning a quote from American football coach Bill Belichick.

"@Nick Kyrgios 'Stats are for losers. The final score is for winners.' - Bill Belichick. Be a winner, Nick...," the user wrote.

Another fan Juan Ignacio (@juanignacio_ac) criticized the Australian for not playing enough tennis to maintain his numbers and referred to him as a 'part-time' player.

"@NickKyrgios Dude, you're scared to play on clay and skip it every year to hold these numbers up. Not to mention you're a part time player atp, the sample size must be 7 matches there,"

Here are a few more notable reactions from the agitated fans:

Karl Sequeira @karlseq @NickKyrgios Really have no business posting this when u don’t even play. Get on the court bro pls

Shisui @mhk_1431 @NickKyrgios Love you Nick but put your grand slams on the table

Scott Jungwirth @JungwirthScott @NickKyrgios Unfortunately, history doesn’t use these stats to measure the greats.

jr @tennissballss @NickKyrgios Dude you’ve spent the entire year on the couch. Nobody questions your game, we question your ethic.

The Shed End @onlyoneshedend @NickKyrgios So you are saying its your return game thats stopping you from winning a grand slam...

Khisshen Raj @KhisshenRaj @NickKyrgios I mean I'm a huge fan of your game, but alzaraz has done way more in shorter time....

"I'm not playing until 33" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios during the 2023 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios revealed he has no plans of having a long career in tennis. During his visit in Los Angeles for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, the Australian claimed he felt like a 57-year-old owing to his lifestyle.

"No f****** chance. No way. Bro, there's no chance I'm playing until 33. Kyrgios playing until 33 is insane. I'm not playing until 33. Nah, I promise you, when I'm gone, you'll never see me again. The schedule is out of control. I'm getting old, I'm getting old. 28, yeah - but all the drinking and partying, I'm like 57," said Kyrgios.

The 28-year-old is currently out of action nursing a wrist injury. He pulled out of the 2023 Wimbledon and also failed to compete in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown.