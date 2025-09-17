"As a Ukrainian, it pains me greatly" - Elina Svitolina makes feelings crystal clear on anti-handshake stance against Russian tennis players

Elina Svitolina recently shared her honest feelings about her anti-handshake stance against the Russian tennis players. Ukraine has been in dispute with Russia since 2022, as the latter started a full-scale invasion.

She is currently competing at the Billie Jean King Cup and earned a spot for Ukraine in the semi-finals after besting Paula Badosa in the quarter-final round. With her claiming a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 victory against the Spaniard and Marta Kostyuk beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro earlier the same day, the Ukrainian team has now advanced to the tournament's semi-final for the first time.

Ahead of this clash, Svitolina spoke to AS, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her anti-handshake stance against the Russian players. Making her feelings crystal clear about this, she said she doesn't want anything to do with a government, who has done 'horrible' things to the Ukrainians. Showcasing solidarity with her people, she said:

"I can only speak from my perspective. For me, as a Ukrainian, it pains me greatly to wake up every day to news of Russian missiles falling on my country, destroying and even killing people. That's why I think any kind of propaganda must stop. I don't want anything to do with a government that does horrible things to my people. I just want peace for my country, to return to Ukraine without fear for my life or that of my family," said Elina Svitolina.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most vocal advocates in this matter, showing support to Ukraine numerous times while she was on the court. From wearing a black ribbon during the 2024 Wimbledon Championships to penning a heartfelt message for the Ukrainians, the player has always voiced her feelings about the ongoing tragedy.

When Elina Svitolina opened up about not shaking hands with Daria Kasatkina at the 2023 French Open

During the 2023 French Open, Elina Svitolina got the better of the Russian player, Daria Kasatkina, in the fourth round, registering a 6-4, 7-6 win. Following this match, the two players did not shake hands with each other; however, there was a thumbs-up gesture between the two.

After this match, Svitolina was asked about her decision to not shake hands with Kasatkina. Svitolina replied by saying that she was representing her country, and with the Russian government doing terrible things to Ukraine, she was showing support to her country with a gesture like this.

“Can you imagine the guy or a girl who is right now in the front line, looking at me and I'm acting like nothing is happening. I'm representing my country. I have a voice. I'm standing with Ukraine. What the Russian government, Russian soldiers are doing on our land is really, really terrible," said Elina Svitolina. (as quoted by TNT Sports)

She added:

"So that's why it follows. We are Ukrainians, we all unite for one goal, for the goal of winning this war, and we do everything what is on regarding this topic."

In April, Elina Svitolina shared a strong message about Ukrainian children reportedly being taken to Russia amid the war.

