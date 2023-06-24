Create

"At least Nadal can match Djokovic in promoting right-wing charlatans" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard meeting controversial spiritual leader Sadhguru

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Jun 24, 2023 12:08 GMT
Rafael Nadal's recent interaction with controversial Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru has drawn strong reactions from tennis fans.

Sadhguru, born Jagadish Vasudev, is the founder of the Isha Foundation which seeks to promote spiritual, educational and environmental activities. The foundation's Isha Yoga Centre offers yoga and meditation programs.

On June 23, Sadhguru took to social media and shared images of himself meeting the 22-time Grand Slam champion. He expressed his delight at meeting the Spaniard and lauded him as an inspiration for future athletes.

"A pleasure spending time with you, dear @RafaelNadal. You are a true inspiration for the next generation of sportspersons. May your passion, intensity and determination find expression in all you do. - Sg," Sadhguru tweeted.
A pleasure spending time with you, dear @RafaelNadal. You are a true inspiration for the next generation of sportspersons. May your passion, intensity and determination find expression in all you do. -Sg https://t.co/4iCs3AwmP7

Several fans called out the 37-year-old for meeting Sadhguru as the spiritual leader has often found himself in hot water for his controversial pseudo-scientific views.

"Disastrous slip by nadal's pr! should have done their homework before saying yes," a fan tweeted.
disastrous slip by nadal’s pr! should have done their homework before saying yes twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…
"Why man?? Why did you meet this conman?" another fan posted with heart-break emojis.
Why man @RafaelNadal why?? Why did you meet this conman?💔💔 twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…

A user reimagined the thoughts running through the Spaniard's head when conversing with Sadhguru.

"What the hell is he talking about?? I should send this guy to novak," the user commented.
"What the hell is he talking about??I should send this guy to novak" twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta… https://t.co/Zf49YSwllm

Other fans were prompted to bring up Novak Djokovic's controversial meetings with similar spiritual leaders.

"How cute of him to try to gain shared interests with Novak," a fan commented.
how cute of him to try to gain shared interests with novak twitter.com/sadhgurujv/sta…
"At least Rafa can match Djokovic in promoting right-wing charlatans," another fan chimed in.
At least Rafa can match Djokovic in promoting right-wing charlatans. twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Lol where are now Nadal and Federer troll fan accounts that mocked Djokovic for things like this one? 🤔😂 twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…
i am going to give up on everything, that’s it. i have seen enough. twitter.com/sadhgurujv/sta…
Nadal fans would be arguing that others stars are worse I imagine 😉 twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…
Aight going to open a cult now. Hopefully will get to meet Federer after that. twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…
Always happy to see more of rafa but🤐🤐🤐 twitter.com/sadhgurujv/sta…
The Big-3: Zverev buddy, Sadhguru enabler and Mr. Aliens built the pyramids that have super energy stored in them 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…
ffs Nadal doesn't know he's a FRAUD twitter.com/SadhguruJV/sta…

"I am watching a lot of training and matches of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic" - Jannik Sinner

The Spaniard and Novak Djokovic at Laver Cup 2022
The Spaniard and Novak Djokovic at Laver Cup 2022

Jannik Sinner competed at the Halle Open in the lead-up to Wimbledon 2023. After hard-fought wins over Richard Gasquet and Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian took on Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals. Sinner was trailing 5-7, 0-2 in the match when he was forced to retire due to injury.

Speaking after his exit from the ATP 500 event, the World No. 9 lamented having missed the opportunity to face Roger Federer before the 41-year-old's retirement.

"I would have liked to meet Roger in an official match and I am very sorry that it has not been like that. Instead, I am watching a lot of training and matches of Nadal and Djokovic," Sinner said to the press at the Halle Open.

Jannik Sinner has lost all three of his encounters against Rafael Nadal and has suffered two losses in two against Novak Djokovic.

