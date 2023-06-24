Rafael Nadal's recent interaction with controversial Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru has drawn strong reactions from tennis fans.

Sadhguru, born Jagadish Vasudev, is the founder of the Isha Foundation which seeks to promote spiritual, educational and environmental activities. The foundation's Isha Yoga Centre offers yoga and meditation programs.

On June 23, Sadhguru took to social media and shared images of himself meeting the 22-time Grand Slam champion. He expressed his delight at meeting the Spaniard and lauded him as an inspiration for future athletes.

"A pleasure spending time with you, dear @RafaelNadal. You are a true inspiration for the next generation of sportspersons. May your passion, intensity and determination find expression in all you do. - Sg," Sadhguru tweeted.

Several fans called out the 37-year-old for meeting Sadhguru as the spiritual leader has often found himself in hot water for his controversial pseudo-scientific views.

"Disastrous slip by nadal's pr! should have done their homework before saying yes," a fan tweeted.

"Why man?? Why did you meet this conman?" another fan posted with heart-break emojis.

A user reimagined the thoughts running through the Spaniard's head when conversing with Sadhguru.

"What the hell is he talking about?? I should send this guy to novak," the user commented.

Other fans were prompted to bring up Novak Djokovic's controversial meetings with similar spiritual leaders.

"How cute of him to try to gain shared interests with Novak," a fan commented.

"At least Rafa can match Djokovic in promoting right-wing charlatans," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

