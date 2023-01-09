ATP ranking update: Stefanos Tsitsipas inches closer to Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe regains career-best position | January 9, 2023

The 2023 tennis season is underway and the first week has ushered in outstanding results with substantial movement on the ATP ranking chart.

Although the Top-5 players have stayed put in their positions, the tight battle between Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to snatch the World No.1 crown from Carlos Alcaraz has gained rapid momentum, more so after the teenager announced that he had pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open.

In the opening week, Tsitsipas, Ruud and Nadal plumped for the opportunity to represent their respective home countries at the 2023 United Cup - the inaugural edition of the mixed-gender tournament. With ATP awarding ranking points at the event, World No. 4 Tsitsipas benefitted the most among the trio, remaining undefeated with four wins to his name.

Stefanos Tsitsipas registered four wins at United Cup

Meanwhile, Ruud scored a singular win and Nadal made an unusual start to the season, scoring no wins and losing points earned through last year’s Melbourne Summer Set title.

With a total of 5715 ranking points, Tsitsipas has managed to inch closer to a potential new career-high ATP ranking of World No. 2 as Ruud (World No. 3) and Nadal (currently ranked World No. 2) hold on to 5720 and 5770 ranking points respectively.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic (ranked World No. 5) has reigned supreme at the Adelaide International 1 and added 250 points to his account to take his total to 5070 ahead of the Australian Open. The Serb thus has a deficit of 1750 points against World No. 1 Alcaraz and will look to reclaim his top spot at the Grand Slam Down Under.

Other significant outcomes inside the top-20 include Holger Rune moving back to his career-high of World No. 10 and Frances Tiafoe’s results at the United Cup, reinstating him to his best ranking of World No. 17. Italian Lorenzo Musetti’s noteworthy campaign at the United Cup has also seen him reach a new career-high of World No. 19.

Gael Monfils, Jason Kubler and Tallon Griekspoor witness significant movement in ATP rankings

Jason Kubler reaches a new career-high ranking of World No. 86

Gael Monfils has been impacted negatively, having dropped 31 spots to World No. 83 after a no-show at the 2023 Adelaide International 1, where he was the defending champion.

On the other hand, Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor has leapfrogged 31 positions to a ranking of World No. 61, owing to his maiden ATP title win at the Maharashtra Open. Similarly, Australian Jason Kubler’s successful 2023 United Cup run has pushed him back inside the ATP top-100 to a new career-high position at World No. 86.

Other players to reach a new career-high inside the ATP top-100 are Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 33), Jack Draper (No. 40), Marc Andrea Husler (No. 55), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 71) and Ben Shelton (No. 92).

