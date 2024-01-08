ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 407th week as World No. 1, Taylor Fritz out of Top 10 | January 8

The ATP rankings have been updated for the first time in 2024 and Novak Djokovic continued his dominance at the top of the rankings.

The Serb starts his 407th week as the World No. 1 and is assured to hold the ranking until at least the end of the Australian Open. He won two matches during the United Cup against Zhang Zhizhen and Jiri Lehecka before being beaten by Alex de Minaur in his nation's quarterfinal tie against Australia.

Djokovic still has a massive lead of 2200 points over World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, with Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev finishing the top 5.

Alexander Zverev played a crucial role in Germany winning the United Cup. The 26-year-old won the all-important singles match in the final before winning the mixed doubles tie to seal victory for his country. The German's performances saw him rise a spot to No. 6, thus pushing Stefanos Tsitsipas to seventh.

Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz remain at eighth and ninth respectively while Alex de Minaur's performances at the United Cup saw him enter the Top 10 for the first time in his career. The Aussie is currently tenth in the ATP rankings.

There won't be a single American in the Top 10 of the rankings for the first time since November 2022 as Taylor Fritz dropped two places to 12th. Casper Ruud remains 11th and is just 40 points away from Alex de Minaur.

Grigor Dimitrov's title run in Brisbane saw him rise a spot to 13th, thus bringing the Bulgarian a step closer to a Top 10 return. The likes of Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Cameron Norrie are all in the Top 20.

Rafael Nadal rises 221 spots in the ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal at the Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International before losing to Jordan Thompson. The Spaniard's performance in his comeback tournament saw him rise 251 spots up to 451st in the ATP rankings. However, the Spaniard had a minor muscle tear during the tournament and will be unable to compete at the Australian Open.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Andy Murray dropped to 44th while Stan Wawrinka dropped to 56th. Emil Ruusuvuori's run to the final of the Hong Kong Open saw him rise 19 spots to 50th in the ATP rankings. The Finn was the best mover among the Top 100.

