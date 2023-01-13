Australian Open 2023 American players' TV schedule on Day 1: When are Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, others playing? - Complete List

Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open will feature 16 players out of the American contingent at the tournament. Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and Sebastian Korda will all be part of the action on the opening day of the first Grand Slam of the season, on Monday, January 16.

American no. 1 Jessica Pegula will begin her Australian Open campaign against World No. 143 Jaqueline Cristian, while seventh seed Coco Gauff will face the highest ranked doubles player in the world, Katerina Siniakova.

Meanwhile, 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe will be up against German Daniel Altmaier and 2023 Adelaide 1 finalist Sebastian Korda will face Cristian Garin in their respective first-round matches.

Let's take a look at all the matches featuring American players scheduled for Day 1 of the 2023 Australian Open.

American players in action on Day 1 of Australian Open 2023 - Monday, January 16th

Rod Laver Arena

Coco Gauff will be among the American stars in action on Day 1.

(7) Coco Gauff vs Katerina Siniakova (first match on the court, starts at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

Marcos Giron vs (7) Daniil Medvedev (second match of the night session, preceded by Swiatek vs Niemeier)

Margaret Court Arena

(3) Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

Sofia Kenin vs (24) Victoria Azarenka (third match on court, preceded by Pegula vs Cristian and Hukacz vs Martinez)

(10) Madison Keys vs Anna Blinkova (second match in the night session, preceded by Tsitsipas vs Halys that starts at 7 pm local time / 3 am ET)

Kia Arena

(13) Danielle Collins vs Anna Kalinskaya (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

(16) Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier (second match on court, preceded by Collins vs Kalinskaya)

Caty McNally vs (11) Paula Badosa (third match on court, not before 3.30 pm local time / 11.30 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

Court 5

(Q) CoCo Vandeweghe vs Anhelina Kalinina (second match on court, followed by Etcheverry vs Barrere that begins at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

Court 7

(28) Amanda Anisimova vs Marta Kostyuk (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

(29) Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin (second match on court, preceded by Anisimova vs Kostyuk)

Court 12

Bernarda Pera vs (WC) Moyuka Uchijima (second match on court, preceded by Watanuki vs Rinderknech, which begins at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

(Q) Ernesto Escobedo vs Taro Daniel (third match on court, preceded by Pera vs Uchijima)

Court 15

(WC) Christopher Eubanks vs Kwon Soon-woo (fourth match on court, not before 4 pm local time / 12 am ET)

Court 16

Brandon Nakashima vs Mackenzie McDonald (second match on court, preceded by Kucova vs Shnaider, which begins at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET - Sunday, January 15)

Where to watch the Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

USA - ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN+.

Canada - TSN and RDS

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Eurosport

Australia - Nine & Stan Sport

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

China - CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV

Europe - Eurosport

Japan - WOWOW

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

All matches in the day session of the 2023 Australian Open will start at 11 am local time / 7 pm ET (previous day), including on the main courts. Night session matches will start at 7 pm local time / 3 am ET.

