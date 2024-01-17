Australian Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev playing? - Day 5, Round 2

Title favorites Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev will be in action on Day 5 of the 2024 Australian Open.

Swiatek commenced her quest for a maiden title Down Under with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over former Melbourne champion Sofia Kenin. She's now set for a rematch with Danielle Collins, who knocked her out en route to the final here in 2022.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, got the better of veteran Richard Gasquet in his opener with a score of 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-2. He'll take on Lorenzo Sonego, who won their only prior encounter at the Cincinnati Masters in 2021, in the second round.

Medvedev, on the other hand, initially looked to be in trouble during his opening-round duel against Terence Atmane. While the Russian did raise his level as the match went on, his opponent was forced to retire at the start of the fourth set. He'll next face Emil Ruusuvuori for a spot in the third round.

The three of them are expected to make a deep run at the Australian Open, but for now, here's a look at the schedule for their second-round matches:

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins match schedule

Swiatek and Collins' duel is the first match of the day on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Date: January 18, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 17, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: 12:00 p.m. local time, 1:00 a.m. GMT, 6:30 a.m. IST and 8:00 p.m. ET.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego match schedule

Alcaraz and Sonego will also play their match at the Rod Laver Arena and will take to the court following the conclusion of Swiatek's match.

Date: January 18, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 17, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: Not before 1:30 p.m. local time, 2:30 a.m. GMT, 8:00 a.m. IST and 9:30 p.m. ET.

Daniil Medvedev vs Emil Ruusuvuori match schedule

Medvedev and Ruusuvuori are the last ones up on Rod Laver Arena, with the two set to close out the day's action on the main show court.

Date: January 18, 2024.

Time: Approx. 8:30 p.m. local time, 4:30 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. GMT and 3:00 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel