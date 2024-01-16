Australian Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka playing? - Day 4, Round 2

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Open as second-round matches are set to begin.

Djokovic's title defense will continue against home favorite Alexei Popyrin, while Sabalenka will face teenage qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova. The Belarusian is up first on Rod Laver Arena in the evening, followed by the Serb.

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff will be in action on Wednesday (January 17) as well. After sending Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on her way out in the first round, she'll now take on fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the second round.

Gauff will be in action during the day session on Margaret Court Arena and will take the court after Jannik Sinner wraps up his second-round duel.

Here are the details regarding the trio's schedule for the day:

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide match schedule

Gauff and Dolehide are up second on Margaret Court Arena. Their match could have a delayed start if the previous men's match ends up going to five sets.

Date: January 17, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 16, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: Approx. 2:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 a.m. GMT, 8:30 a.m. IST.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Brenda Fruhvirtova match schedule

Sabalenka and Fruhvirtova will kick off the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 17, 2024.

Time: 7:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. GMT and 1:30 p.m. IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin match schedule

Djokovic will step on the Rod Laver Arena following the conclusion of Sabalenka's match.

Date: January 17, 2024.

Time: Approx. 8:15 p.m. local time, 4:15 a.m. ET, 9:15 a.m. GMT and 2:45 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Alexei Popyrin will take on Novak Djokovic in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis